3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 114-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz lost, 114-98, to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Vivint Arena.

The loss mathematically eliminated the Jazz from postseason contention and and breaks the Jazz’s six-year streak of playoff appearances.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



The Jazz were playing with a very depleted roster. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle soreness), Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion), Collin Sexton (left hamstring maintenance), Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Rudy Gay (low back soreness) and Walker Kessler (concussion) were all sidelined against a healthy Thunder squad.

Early foul trouble to Kris Dunn and Ochai Agbaji forced the Jazz to play a lot of lineups that they’ve never played before and the Jazz were often left without a true point guard or someone that is use to facilitating the offense.

The Jazz committed 19 turnovers which the Thunder converted into 26 points.