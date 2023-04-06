Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 114-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 114-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Utah Jazz center Damian Jones (wearing purple) steals the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric

Utah Jazz center Damian Jones (15) steals the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost, 114-98, to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Vivint Arena.

The loss mathematically eliminated the Jazz from postseason contention and and breaks the Jazz’s six-year streak of playoff appearances.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • The Jazz were playing with a very depleted roster. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle soreness), Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion), Collin Sexton (left hamstring maintenance), Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Rudy Gay (low back soreness) and Walker Kessler (concussion) were all sidelined against a healthy Thunder squad.
  • Early foul trouble to Kris Dunn and Ochai Agbaji forced the Jazz to play a lot of lineups that they’ve never played before and the Jazz were often left without a true point guard or someone that is use to facilitating the offense.
  • The Jazz committed 19 turnovers which the Thunder converted into 26 points.
0406jazz.spt_ja_0527.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) gets fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_1977.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) grimaces in pain in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2678.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2112.jpg

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2361.jpg

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_3045.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2625.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) loses the ball under pressure form Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_3016.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) tries for a 3-pointer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_1858.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) compete for the ball in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_0854.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates a basket in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2522.jpg

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2234.jpg

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy leans back towards the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_3090.jpg

Utah Jazz Luka Samanic dribbles up court in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2787.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2423.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) drives on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_2252.jpg

A Utah Jazz dancer performs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 114-98.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_1604.jpg

Utah Jazz center Damian Jones (15) gets caught in the air defending Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_1532.jpg

Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) and Utah Jazz Luka Samanic defend Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_1080.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_0179.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) yells for a foul after getting knocked down in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_1238.jpg

Utah Jazz center Damian Jones (15) steals the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 21
0406jazz.spt_ja_0527.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_1977.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2678.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2112.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2361.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_3045.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2625.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_3016.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_1858.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_0854.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2522.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2234.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_3090.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2787.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2423.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_2252.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_1604.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_1532.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_1080.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_0179.jpg
0406jazz.spt_ja_1238.jpg

Related

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz officially eliminated from postseason and play-in contention
Lauri Markkanen will reportedly fulfill military service requirement in Finland this summer
What end-of-year honors could Jazz players win?
Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?
Would the Utah Jazz be in the postseason if the NBA playoffs started today?
Analysis: Collin Sexton returns in Jazz overtime loss to Lakers while postseason chances stay alive