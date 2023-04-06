Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 
Church of Jesus Christ U.S. & World Faith

Why celebrate Easter? Church leaders flood social media with thoughts of Jesus

In a flood of messages on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints call for the world to remember and celebrate the Savior this season

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE Why celebrate Easter? Church leaders flood social media with thoughts of Jesus
20230402_135413_MCoberly_MAC05897.JPG

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Sunday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference on April 2, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During Holy Week on the lead-up to Easter Sunday, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been flooding social media with messages of Jesus Christ to commemorate the season.

During the church’s annual general conference on Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson called Easter Sunday “the most important religious observance for followers of Jesus Christ,” even above Christmas.

“The main reason we celebrate Christmas is because of Easter,” he said. 

After his conference address, the prophet shared a message of forgiveness, celebrating the season of Easter when Christians celebrate the ultimate act of love by Jesus Christ when he was crucified for the sins of the world.

“This Easter, may we turn to the risen Lord as He helps us to experience the joy and miracle of forgiveness,” said President Nelson.

Similar posts commemorating the season have been shared by other church leaders and authorities, with a special emphasis on celebrating the Savior.

“Jesus Christ has walked alone once,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a post. “Now, may I ask that never again will He have to confront sin without our aid and assistance, that never again will He find only unresponsive onlookers when He sees you and me along His Via Dolorosa in our present day.”

Next Up In Faith
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland excused from church assignments for two months due to health condition
The government just reached a $144 million settlement with families affected by a Texas church shooting
The meaning of Passover seders
How community and faith helped Tonga rise from the ashes
How basketball could boost your spiritual health
How some Jews will honor an imprisoned American journalist during Passover