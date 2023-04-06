Why celebrate Easter? Church leaders flood social media with thoughts of Jesus

During Holy Week on the lead-up to Easter Sunday, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been flooding social media with messages of Jesus Christ to commemorate the season.

During the church’s annual general conference on Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson called Easter Sunday “the most important religious observance for followers of Jesus Christ,” even above Christmas.

“The main reason we celebrate Christmas is because of Easter,” he said.

After his conference address, the prophet shared a message of forgiveness, celebrating the season of Easter when Christians celebrate the ultimate act of love by Jesus Christ when he was crucified for the sins of the world.

“This Easter, may we turn to the risen Lord as He helps us to experience the joy and miracle of forgiveness,” said President Nelson.

Similar posts commemorating the season have been shared by other church leaders and authorities, with a special emphasis on celebrating the Savior.

“Jesus Christ has walked alone once,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a post. “Now, may I ask that never again will He have to confront sin without our aid and assistance, that never again will He find only unresponsive onlookers when He sees you and me along His Via Dolorosa in our present day.”

