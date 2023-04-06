Lauri Markkanen will reportedly fulfill military service requirement in Finland this summer

Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen will reportedly have a unique offseason in his native Finland this year.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Markkanen will fulfill mandatory service in the Finnish military this summer.

As noted by Shelburne, all male citizens of Finland are required to complete a stint in the military before they turn 30 (Markkanen will turn 26 next month).

Markkanen has publicly said on numerous occasions that he fully planned to fulfill the requirement.

It had been previously reported that he planned to do it last year beginning in April, but as Shelburne noted, he and the Cleveland Cavaliers made the NBA’s play-in tournament, which conflicted with when he would have reported for duty.

“It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” Markkanen told Shelburne.

“I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.”

Shelburne reported that Markkanen will begin service on either April 17 “or sometime in July.” If the Jazz lose Thursday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they will be eliminated from playoff contention and their season will end Sunday (April 9).

It is not known how long Markkanen will serve for, but term lengths are generally for either 165, 255 or 347 days.

Shelburne reported that Markkanen will be stationed at the Defence Forces Sports School in the capital city of Helsinki, where many high-level athletes go to complete their service.

According to the school’s website, requirements for admission include:



The athlete must be at the top of their age group in their sport either nationally or internationally.

The sport must be an Olympic or World Championship event or a sport that is widely played.

“Of course I’d rather be working out like I normally do (in the offseason), but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two,” Markkanen told Shelburne.

“You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time.”

In addition to his military service, Markkanen told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto in a story published Tuesday that he also plans to play for Finland this summer at the FIBA World Cup, which is scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 10, and will be played in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

“That’s our first-time basketball performance-wise qualifying,” Markkanen said. “It was a big thing for us. I always want to represent the country, and I’m looking forward to it.”