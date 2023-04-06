UVU has chosen its next head basketball coach

A familiar face is taking the reins of the Utah Valley University men’s basketball program.

UVU athletic director Jared Sumsion announced Thursday that the school had hired Todd Phillips as the school’s next head coach.

Phillips spent the past four seasons on the staff of departing coach Mark Madsen.

“He served two years as an assistant coach (2019-21) before being promoted to associate head coach in 2021. During his time at UVU, Phillips has helped the team to two Western Athletic Conference regular season championships (2020-21, 2022-23) and an impressive 70-51 record, including 48 wins over the last two seasons,” UVU’s press release says.

In a statement, Phillips thanked the school for the opportunity and promised even more success in the years ahead.

“I’m incredibly honored and very appreciative of President (Astrid) Tuminez, Jared Sumsion and the search committee for the opportunity to be the head coach at Utah Valley,” he said. “I love Utah Valley. I love the community and am excited to build on the success that we have already achieved. I want to build a legacy here. We’re going to continue to win, and we are going to win championships.”

Before joining the UVU basketball program, Phillips served as head coach of Salt Lake Community College for eight seasons. In 2016, he led the school to an NJCAA national title and won coach of the year honors, according to the press release.

Phillips attended Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, and Lewis-Clark State College, playing basketball for both schools. He’s originally from Boise.

Tuminez praised Phillips as a person and coach in a statement.

“Todd Phillips is a proven winner who was instrumental in helping our men’s basketball team to its best season ever,” she said. “The team made it to the NIT semifinals for the first time in program history and Todd was a big part of that success. We are confident that his coaching skills will continue to build on the team’s winning tradition and will inspire our student-athletes in and out of competition and in the classroom. We are honored to have him as our men’s basketball coach.”

Some of Phillips’ former players also shared kind words about the coach Thursday.

“Coach Phillips saw in me what no one else did. He recruited and developed me at SLCC. He pushed me to become the best player I could be. He instilled in me confidence to succeed,” said Gary Payton II, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors.

Fardaws Aimaq, a former UVU star, said, “Coach Phillips is a great basketball mind with being a caring, loving person all in one. He played a big role in my development as not only a basketball player but becoming a man during my tenure at UVU.”

UVU will host a formal press conference for Phillips next week, the press release says.

Madsen, who announced his departure last week, is headed to Cal.

