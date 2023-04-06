Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz officially eliminated from postseason and play-in contention

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah Jazz officially eliminated from postseason and play-in contention
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker look on

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) react after losing an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz have officially been eliminated from the 2023 NBA postseason.

On Thursday the Jazz lost, 114-98, to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The loss dropped the Jazz to 36-44 on the season and far enough down in the standings that they won’t be able to climb back into 10th in the Western Conference, which is the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Related

The Jazz still have two games left — at home against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday and in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Sunday — but those games won’t be meaningful in terms of the Jazz climbing up the standings.

Now, full attention will be paid to the Jazz’s position in the standings as it relates to the draft lottery, which will take place on May 16.

The Jazz will not be a part of the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 114-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Lauri Markkanen will reportedly fulfill military service requirement in Finland this summer
What end-of-year honors could Jazz players win?
Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?
Would the Utah Jazz be in the postseason if the NBA playoffs started today?
Analysis: Collin Sexton returns in Jazz overtime loss to Lakers while postseason chances stay alive