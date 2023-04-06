Utah Jazz officially eliminated from postseason and play-in contention

The Utah Jazz have officially been eliminated from the 2023 NBA postseason.

On Thursday the Jazz lost, 114-98, to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The loss dropped the Jazz to 36-44 on the season and far enough down in the standings that they won’t be able to climb back into 10th in the Western Conference, which is the final Play-In Tournament spot.

The Jazz still have two games left — at home against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday and in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Sunday — but those games won’t be meaningful in terms of the Jazz climbing up the standings.

Now, full attention will be paid to the Jazz’s position in the standings as it relates to the draft lottery, which will take place on May 16.

The Jazz will not be a part of the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.