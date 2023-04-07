Famous British YouTuber known for traveling ‘to the most dangerous places on Earth for fun’ captured by the Taliban

A popular British YouTuber known for traveling “to the most dangerous places on Earth for fun” was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan, along with a pair of other men.

Roughly two years after a near escape from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, the so-called “danger tourist,” Miles Routledge, returned to the country and is now being held in Taliban custody, reports Sky News.

Two other British men are also in Taliban custody — charity medic Kevin Cornwell and an unnamed U.K. national who manages a Kabul hotel. Both men are believed to have been held by Taliban secret police since January in different instances, according to the Telegraph.

Routledge was arrested on March 2. He is currently being held for questioning, a senior European diplomatic source told the Telegraph.

The official added that the men were engaging in “suspicious activities” and are being held in the Taliban’s counterintelligence agency in Kabul.

“We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told Reuters in a statement.

Who is Miles Routledge?

Routledge — who refers to himself as “Lord Miles”— rose to prominence as a “war tourist” in 2021 after his narrow escape from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul.

Routledge arrived in Afghanistan on Aug. 13, 2021, in hopes of finding some “adventure.” The following day, the Taliban took over Kabul. Routledge made it to a United Nations safe house on Aug. 15 and safely boarded a British military airplane headed to Dubai on Aug. 16, reported Insider.

The YouTuber claims he was the last person to enter Afghanistan on a tourist visa before Kabul fell in 2021, per Vice. He shared his experience in a 169-page book titled “Lord Miles in Afghanistan.”

In the book, Routledge said his visa application required that he share his reasons for entering the country: “My response was simply an A4 sheet of paper with only the word ‘fun’ written on it. It was accepted without question,” he said in his book, per Vice. “I was ready for my very own White boy summer.”

Routledge went to Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion and he also traveled to South Sudan, Chernobyl and Brazil’s Snake Island, per Yahoo News.

Has there been any contact with the men?

Routledge’s mother told the Daily Mail that she is desperate for news regarding her son.

“I am just desperate to know that he is safe,” Susan Routledge told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know who is holding him or where he is.”

“I’m distraught. It is so worrying. I just want help to find out what has happened to him and make sure he is OK.”

“If he is being treated well that is good to hear, as long as he is being well treated. If I can get a message to those who are holding him, I just want to ask them to tell him he has my love and support,” Susan Routledge added, per the Daily Mail.

The families of the other two men being held in Taliban custody were able to speak to them in an “emotional” call, according to Yahoo News.

“We can confirm the men have spoken with the family, the conversation was unscripted, and that they are being treated fairly. The family was able to speak for one minute to one minute and a half and to speak freely, clearly what is an important and emotional call,” U.K. nonprofit the Presidium Network tweeted on Sunday.

1/ Update: ""We can confirm the men have spoken with the family, the conversation was unscripted, and that they are being treated fairly. The family was able to speak for one minute to one minute and a half and to speak freely, clearly what is an important and emotional call..." — Presidium Network (@PresidiumNet) April 2, 2023

Are the men safe?

According to limited reports, the British government is working to bring the three men safely home.

“We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan, and we are supporting families,” Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

Suella Braverman from the British Home Secretary office suggested Sunday that the government was “in negotiations” regarding the three men, reports AP.

“If there are risks to people’s safety, if there are British citizens abroad then the U.K. government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they’re safe,” Braverman said, per AP. “The government is in negotiations and working hard to ensure people’s safety is upheld.”