What teams are showing early interest in Utah State guard Steven Ashworth?

Less than a day after Utah State’s Steven Ashworth announced he would be exploring his options by entering the NCAA transfer portal, the talented junior guard shared a list of teams that have already been showing interest in him.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that Ashworth, the Lone Peak High product, is “receiving interest” from a dozen schools, including in-state school BYU. The Cougars, who are coming off a 19-15 season, will join the Big 12 this summer.

Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Gonzaga

Creighton

Florida

Oklahoma State

Colorado State

VCU

BYU

UCF

Washington

Washington State

Cal

SMU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2023

The list reportedly also includes Gonzaga, annually one of the country’s top basketball programs, and Pac-12 schools Washington, Washington State and Cal, as well as other high profile schools like Creighton, Florida and Oklahoma State.

Ashworth has already received interest from Virginia Commonwealth, according to Rothstein. Last week, former Utah State coach Ryan Odom took over the head coaching job at VCU.

The 6-foot-1 Ashworth is coming off a breakout season for Utah State.

He led the Aggies in scoring and assists during the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. Ashworth, a first-team All-Mountain West honoree, added 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

Ashworth was one of the country’s best shooters — he shot 43.4% from 3-point range, sixth-best in the nation, and shot 45.8% from the field and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

He helped lead Utah State to a 26-9 record and a tie for a second place in the Mountain West Conference regular season standings. The Aggies earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ashworth is one of three Utah State starters this past season who has entered the transfer portal this week, along with fellow guards Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow.