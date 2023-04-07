Report: Southern Utah has found its new basketball coach

The first head coaching vacancy among Division I men’s basketball programs in Utah this offseason is the last to be filled.

Southern Utah, though, reportedly has found its man.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday that SUU will hire Western Illinois coach Rob Jeter to replace Todd Simon, who took the head coaching job at Bowling Green.

Sources: Southern Utah is finalizing a deal to make Western Illinois coach Rob Jeter the school's next head basketball coach. He's been a head coach at Western Illinois and Milwaukee for 14 seasons and is a Bo Ryan disciple. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 7, 2023

Simon coached the T’Birds program the past seven seasons. He left SUU with a 118-106 record at the school and led SUU to 20 or more wins each of his final three seasons.

During the 2022-23 season, Simon’s T’Birds went 22-12 and finished third in the WAC standings. Southern Utah advanced to the College Basketball Invitational semifinals, the program’s third postseason appearance during Simon’s tenure.

Related 2023 college basketball coaching changes tracker

Jeter has been the head coach at Western Illinois the past three seasons and during that time, he led the Leathernecks to a 39-45 record.

He previously was the head coach at Milwaukee from 2005-16 and went 184-170 as the Panthers’ head coach.

Jeter led Milwaukee to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first year at the school, winning its opening-round game, then again in 2014. His Panthers also made an NIT appearance in 2011.

Jeter’s expected hire at SUU means that all the men’s Division I head coaching vacancies in Utah are filled.

Utah State announced former Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle as its new head coach, while Todd Phillips is taking over at Utah Valley.