Jury seated in Vallow Daybell trial; opening arguments to begin Monday

A jury has been seated in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s late wife.

That means on Monday, the prosecution and defense will present opening statements, giving the public their first glimpse at the trial and possibly disclosing new details in a case that has shocked the country.

Both Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of Lori’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. They are also charged in connection to the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s wife.

Several questions remain unanswered, including how the children and Tammy died, and the role Chad and Lori are suspected of playing in their deaths.

Friday’s announcement follows a week of jury selection, where a pool of hundreds of potential candidates was narrowed down to 18, consisting of 10 men and eight women. It’s unclear who will sit on the 12 person jury, and who will be alternates.

Over the next eight weeks, the jurors will hear arguments and see evidence from prosecutors and defense attorneys, and ultimately decide whether Vallow Daybell is innocent or guilty.

The jury will not be sequestered, meaning jurors will be allowed to go home at the end of each day and on weekends. However, Judge Steven Boyce said he could still sequester the jury during deliberation, which is expected to take place in late May or June after closing arguments.

Boyce, noting that the trial will be long, jokingly urged jurors to refrain from hobbies like skydiving or chainsaw juggling.

Boyce also instructed the jury to not talk about the case, even among their fellow jurors.

Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy, died in her sleep in October 2019 — authorities later exhumed her body, though the cause of death has not yet been released.

Two weeks later, Chad and Lori married in Hawaii. In November 2019, police conducted a welfare check looking for JJ and that following December, both children were declared missing by Rexburg police.

Then, on June 9 2020, investigators discovered the remains of Tylee and JJ on Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, a few miles north of Rexburg.

