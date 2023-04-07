How to plan a high-tech Easter egg hunt

Here’s an idea for a fun twist on your Easter festivities this year. Let kids use their brains and their phones for a QR code treasure hunt taking them egg to egg. Spoiler: we’ve done all the work for you.

Every year in the spring, I try to come up with something new and delightful to add to our annual Easter egg hunt. As the children in our family got older, we assigned egg colors, featured a golden egg with the most coveted prize and finally resorted to simply putting cash in the eggs. But often, these events are finished in a flash. Planners can make the fun last longer by creating a little more difficulty and intrigue within the hunt.

Many kids now have a phone in their pocket and most of us learned to use QR codes to look at restaurant menus during the pandemic. So why not incorporate those features into a digital treasure hunt for eggs?

I’ve created seven clues that will lead egg hunters all around a yard. Each of the clues are short poems that will lead kids to fairly universal places that many homes will have: a garage, a mailbox, etc. The only way to see the clue is to scan the QR code hidden in each egg affiliated with that clue.

When kids scan the QR code with their camera, the clue will pop up on their phone. They can read the poem, decipher where it’s leading them and then head off to find the next egg and code within.

The clues will guide the egg hunters around the yard until the final clue tells them to go find the person who put all the work into planning the egg hunt. The poem advises them to give hugs to that person to get their final prize. Of course you could put small candy inside the eggs they find along the way with the QR codes. But the final treat or toy or other Easter surprise will be doled out by you once the kids offer up some mandatory gratitude.

This QR code Easter egg hunt can take on variations as well. You could use the clues as designed and have the whole clump of hunters go from egg to egg together. But for a more challenging experience, you could print out as many clues as you have egg hunters.

Cut off the clue numbers (make sure to keep track of which ones pair up) and have each kid start with a different clue. The key here will be to assign each child a color of egg so they don’t pick up someone else’s clue by mistake. Maybe the first child to finish the treasure hunt receives a bigger prize than everyone else as an incentive.

An easier route would be to ignore the QR codes all together, print out the poems and use those instead. But I do think if you incorporate the QR codes, an added bonus would be to have older and younger kids working together to scan and figure out clues. Or throw grandparents into the mix and have a battle of the generations and their skill using technology.

However you choose to use these printables, this fresh take on the Easter egg hunt should be fun for the whole family.