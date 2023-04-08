Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 8, 2023 
Second-half surge lifts Real Salt Lake over Charlotte 3-1

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (wearing red) celebrates

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) celebrates after scoring a goal during an MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz, Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino scored goals over a six-minute span of the second half to rally Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Charlotte led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Karol Swiderski in the 27th minute. Benjamin Bender and Enzo Copetti had assists on the score.

Ruiz scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake (2-4-0) unassisted in the 56th minute. Julio — with assists from Andrés Gómez and Savarino — gave Real Salt Lake the lead three minutes later. Savarino took a pass from Gómez and scored an insurance goal in the 59th minute.

0408socreal.spt_rs_257.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_255.JPG

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) celebrates after scoring a goal during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_249.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) shoots the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_250.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) is pulled Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey (24) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_258.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) takes a moment after scoring a goal during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_273.JPG

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) looks for a shot during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_272.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) lunges for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_270.JPG

Real Salt Lake gathers for a corner kick during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_271.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) watches his shot attempt during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_269.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) reacts during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_268.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) prepares to head the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_267.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) battles Charlotte FC forward Karol Świderski (11) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_266.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) battles Charlotte FC forward Enzo Copetti (9) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_265.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) fouls Charlotte FC forward Enzo Copetti (9) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_264.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) surveys the field during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_263.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) controls the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_261.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Ilijah Paul (23) battles Charlotte FC defender Bill Tuiloma (6) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_262.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) passes the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_259.JPG

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) battles Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Jóźwiak (7) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_260.JPG

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) battles Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Jóźwiak (7) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_256.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) drives past Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey (24) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_254.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) controls the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_253.JPG

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) looks to the referee as Charlotte FC players signal for an offsides call during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_252.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) reacts during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_248.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) and Charlotte FC forward Enzo Copetti (9) battle for the ball in the air during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_251.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battles Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_247.JPG

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) reacts during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_244.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend (28) battles Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
28 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_245.JPG

Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend (28) battles Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey (24) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
29 of 30
0408socreal.spt_rs_243.JPG

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) passes the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC at America First Field in Sandy on April 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
30 of 30
Real Salt Lake was coming off back-to-back 4-0 losses — becoming just the fourth team in league history to lose consecutive matches by four or more goals without scoring. RSL improves to 3-5-6 in its last 14 matches against Eastern Conference opponents.

Real Salt Lake outshot Charlotte 18-13 with a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath finished with four saves for Real Salt Lake. George Marks saved seven shots for Charlotte.

Charlotte returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

