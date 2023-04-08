Second-half surge lifts Real Salt Lake over Charlotte 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz, Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino scored goals over a six-minute span of the second half to rally Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Charlotte led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Karol Swiderski in the 27th minute. Benjamin Bender and Enzo Copetti had assists on the score.

Ruiz scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake (2-4-0) unassisted in the 56th minute. Julio — with assists from Andrés Gómez and Savarino — gave Real Salt Lake the lead three minutes later. Savarino took a pass from Gómez and scored an insurance goal in the 59th minute.

Real Salt Lake was coming off back-to-back 4-0 losses — becoming just the fourth team in league history to lose consecutive matches by four or more goals without scoring. RSL improves to 3-5-6 in its last 14 matches against Eastern Conference opponents.

Real Salt Lake outshot Charlotte 18-13 with a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath finished with four saves for Real Salt Lake. George Marks saved seven shots for Charlotte.

Charlotte returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday.