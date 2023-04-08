Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 8, 2023 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 118-114 win over the Denver Nuggets

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (wearing black) goes hard to the rim for a monster dunk over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes hard to the rim for a monster dunk over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets, 118-114, Saturday afternoon at Vivint Arena, in the Jazz’s final home game of the 2022-23 season.

The Jazz still have one more game, in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Sunday before the season is officially over.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • With the Jazz out of playoff contention, all of the Jazz’s starters from earlier in the season were sidelined by either rest or various injuries. Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Collin Sexton were all watching in street clothes.

The Nuggets started the game with a healthy roster, including MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but decided to preserve their players in the fourth quarter for their Sunday bout against the Sacramento Kings, leaving the door open for the Jazz to make a run.

  • Ochai Agbaji and Luka Samanic both set career-highs in points against the Nuggets. Samanic, two days after signing a two-year deal with the Jazz, finished the game with a career-high 23 points. Agbaji hit two key free throws with less than 15 seconds left to close the game with a career-high 28 points.
  • Though Jokic finished the game with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he scored just six points before exiting the game, far below his usual 24.8 points per game this season.
merlin_2973251.jpg

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) tries to spin to the basket with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defending as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973253.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) has the ball ripped away by Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973255.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) pushes up a shot over Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973257.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) has the ball knocked away by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973259.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) drives to the hoop on Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973261.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes up for a layup over Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973265.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2973267.jpg

Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) drops in a three point shot as Utah and Denver play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
