What is the best U.S. city to celebrate Easter in?

What’s the most egg-citing place to celebrate Easter? According to a new study its Pittsburgh.

WalletHub released a recent study about the best places to celebrate Easter and found that the top 10 cities to celebrate the holiday in are:



Pittsburgh, PA Buffalo, NY El Paso, TX New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL Orlando, FL Miami, FL Las Vegas, NV Albuquerque, NM St. Louis MO

Related How to talk to your kids about Easter

Why is Pittsburgh the place to celebrate Easter?

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told the Deseret News that factors such as population, the number of Christians, restaurants and stores in the city were all used to create the list.

“Pittsburgh is the best place to celebrate Easter mostly because of the large share of Christian population, almost 47%, as well as the high number of churches per capita. In terms of Easter traditions, the city has a large number of brunch restaurants, and plenty of candy and chocolate stores and flower and gift shops per capita,” Gonzalez said.

Weather forecasts were also used to as a factor to determine which places would be better to celebrate the holiday in as well.

“The lack of forecasted precipitation for Easter also contributed to Pittsburgh’s ranking,” she said.

Related An Easter like no other

Why did Utah cities not make the list?

Utah cities didn’t make the list due to a lower population than other places among other factors.

“The list only included the 100 most populated US cities, which is why no Utah cities are present,” Gonzalez said.

What is the commentary on this?

“We’ve been publishing this report for a few years, and we can’t say we were surprised by the findings. We expected to see cities that have a lot of Easter observers and traditions to rank at the top,” Gonzalez said.

WalletHub reported that 80% of Americans celebrate the holiday and $24 billion was spent last year on celebrations between clothing, food, Easter egg hunt supplies and decorations.

