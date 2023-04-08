Former Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic transfers to UCLA

Former Utah basketball player Lazar Stefanovic has a new school.

Stefanovic announced on Twitter Saturday that he will transfer to UCLA and join Mick Cronin and the Bruins.

Today’s a new chapter in my basketball career 🏀 I would like to announce that I have commited to UCLA 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/7HSMghw1YK — Lazar Stefanovic (@_Lazar_Stef) April 8, 2023

UCLA has one season left in the Pac-12 before it departs for the Big Ten in 2024.

The Bruins, who have the most national championships in NCAA history, have seen success in recent years, making a Final Four run in 2021, making the Sweet 16 in each of the last three years, and winning the Pac-12 regular season title in 2023.

At Utah, the 6-foot-7, 186-pound guard played two seasons for coach Craig Smith, averaging 10.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the team’s third-highest scorer this season.

