Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Former Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic transfers to UCLA

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic drives to the basket.

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives to the basket during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Stefanovic is transferring to UCLA.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Former Utah basketball player Lazar Stefanovic has a new school.

Stefanovic announced on Twitter Saturday that he will transfer to UCLA and join Mick Cronin and the Bruins.

UCLA has one season left in the Pac-12 before it departs for the Big Ten in 2024.

The Bruins, who have the most national championships in NCAA history, have seen success in recent years, making a Final Four run in 2021, making the Sweet 16 in each of the last three years, and winning the Pac-12 regular season title in 2023.

At Utah, the 6-foot-7, 186-pound guard played two seasons for coach Craig Smith, averaging 10.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the team’s third-highest scorer this season.

