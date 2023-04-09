Here’s a list of the world’s most powerful passports. What’s No. 1?

Are you interested in seeing the world? Where you can go without extensive paperwork depends on your passport.

According to a report from Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm, listed Japan and Singapore tied for the world’s most powerful passport. Citizens of the Asian countries can visit 193 out of 227 countries across the world without needing a visa or having access to visa-on-demand, according to the Henley Passport Index.

The entrance to the world cultural heritage Itsukushima Shinto shrine in Miyajima, Hiroshima, western Japan, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The Henley & Partners released a report that Japan had the most powerful passport for the fifth year in a row. Hiroshima Tourism Association via Associated Press

With Singapore and Japan tying for No. 1, it marks the fifth year in a row Japan has been at the top, per Conde Nast. Passports from Asian countries claimed the top three spots, with South Korea ranked in a close second place, “with a visa-free score of 192.”

European countries came in next, with the U.S. falling in at No. 7 — with the ability to visit 186 destinations visa-free, tying with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

The Henley Passport Index “takes into consideration the passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories — ROC Taiwan, Macau (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican,” CNN reported.

It’s continually updated throughout the year as things change between countries.

Here’s the top 10 most powerful passports in 2023