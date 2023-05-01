High school track and field: Top performances in 2023 (Week 8), featuring 2 new state records

Week 8 of the high school track season featured the best weather of the spring, and not surprisingly it showed in the times and performances.

Two state records fell last weekend, while 12 individual events saw the best performance recorded in 2023 thus far.

Fremont sprinting sensation Amare Harlan broke her own state record in the 100-meter at the Davis Invitational on Saturday as she ran a blistering 11.51, eclipsing the 11.58 state-record time she posted last season.

Bingham’s girls 4x200 relay team set the other state record as it ran a 1:42.20, breaking Lone Peak’s state record time of 1:42.71 set in 2021.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2023 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.69 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

10.73 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

10.78 — Gabe Remy, West Jordan, Sr. (4/121 at American Fork)

10.86 — Champion Edwards, American Fork, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

10.89 — Evan Agor, American Fork, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

10.91 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (10/22 at Dixie)

10.92 — Mason Obray, Northridge, Sr. (4/22 at Morgan)

10.92 — Will Warner, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/29 at Cedar)

10.92 — Kevin Doe, East, Sr. (4/22 at Morgan)

10.93 — Tomasi Hifo, Provo, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

10.95 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

10.95 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain VIew, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

10.95 — Gunner Stepp, Springville, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

10.96 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (4/22 at Ogden)

10.96 — Dylan Hamilton, Stansbury, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.75 — Gabe Remy, West Jordan, Sr. (4/29 at Maple Mountain)

21.81 — Kevin Doe, East, Sr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

21.88 — Colby Anderson, Pine View, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

21.92 — Mason Obray, Northridge, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

21.93 — Evan Agor, American Fork, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

21.94 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

21.96 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.05 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/17 at Mountain View)

22.07 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

22.13 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.14 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

22.17 — Jared Esplin, Timpview, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

22.20 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/15 at Crimson Cliffs)

22.21 — Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Sr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

22.23 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

47.91 — Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

48.01 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

48.30 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.34 — Tate Walker, Green Canyon, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

48.43 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.93 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

49.18 — Brock Parson, Ridgeline, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

49.36 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

49.41 — Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

49.48 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

49.78 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

49.89 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

50.02 — Cooper Jones, Highland, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

50.13 — Isaac Child, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

50.17 — Travis Stewart, Kanab, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:53.88 — Richard Crane, Richfield, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

1:54.41 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:54.87 — Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

1:55.18 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

1:55.18 — Trey Despain, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:55.63 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:55.77 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

1:55.85 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:56.05 — Braxton Gifford, Cedar, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

1:56.14 — Braxton Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:56.33 — Logan Peel, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:56.37 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:56.38 — Braedon Geckler, Davis, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

1:56.52 — Ehren Carl, Northridge, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

1:56.56 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:09.30 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:10.70 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:11.28 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (4/28 at Orem)

4:12.09 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:13.21 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:13.25 — Trey Despain, Pine View, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.59 — Noah Jenkins, Herriman, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:13.63 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:13.63 — Paul Scown, Stansbury, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:14.49 — Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

4:14.86 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:15.06 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:15.67 — Chris Henry, Park City, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:15.82 — Richard Crane, Richfield, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

4:16.08 — Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

8:55.57 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

8:56.07 — Noah Jenkins, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

8:56.59 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:05.13 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:05.84 — Paul Scown, Stansbury, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:06.21 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:07.11 — Chris Henry, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:08.15 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:08.85 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:09.88 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:12.90 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

9:13.21 — Austin Westfall, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:14.11 — Parker Barnes, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:14.86 — Jeff Lewis, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.27 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013.

110 hurdles

14.37 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

14.69 — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, Fr. (4/29 at Davis)

14.72 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

14.74 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

14.76 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

14.91 — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

14.92 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

15.02 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

15.03 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

15.04 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

15.08 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

15.10 — Chad Leon, Layton, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

15.24 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

15.38 — Forest Mead, Herriman, Sr. (4/22 at Bingham)

15.39 — Caleb Flint, Davis, So. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.87 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

38.41 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

38.50 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

38.81 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

38.84 — Mallik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

38.93 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

39.12 — Brock Parson, Ridgeline, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

39.08 — Aiden Gordon, Grand, Jr. (4/21 at Carbon)

39.22 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/22 at Dixie)

39.33 — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, Fr. (4/29 at Davis)

49.42 — Bridger Ballsteaedt, Brighton, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

39.55 — Tanner Crosland, Farmington, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

39.72 — Erik Youngberg, American Fork, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

39.73 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/15 at Crimson Cliffs)

39.74 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

42.45 — Mountain View (4/29 at Orem)

42.53 — Corner Canyon (4/1 at Timpanogos)

42.60 — Stansbury (4/29 at Orem)

42.63 — Juab (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

42.64 — West Jordan (4/29 at Davis)

42.87 — Bingham (4/29 at Orem)

43.14 — American Fork (4/21 at American Fork)

43.20 — Maple Mountain (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.20 — Alta (4/29 at Orem)

42.23 — Layton (4/29 at Davis)

43.36 — Syracuse (3/28 at Syracuse)

43.48 — Timpview (4/29 at Orem)

43.49 — Northridge (4/22 at Morgan)

43.54 — Morgan (4/29 at Davis)

43.58 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)

43.75 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:26.84 — Mountain View (4/29 at Orem)

1:29.04 — American Fork (4/21 at American Fork)

1:29.13 — Alta (4/29 at Orem)

1:29.42 — Corner Canyon (4/22 at Bingham)

1:29.74 — Bingham (4/8 at Taylorsville)

1:29.78 — Stansbury (4/29 at Orem)

1:30.09 — Lone Peak (4/21 at American Fork)

1:30.36 — Syracuse (4/14 at Farmington)

1:30.50 — Westlake (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.56 — Skyridge (4/21 at Skyridge)

1:30.84 — Cedar (4/22 at Dixie)

1:30.97 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:31.14 — Layton (4/29 at Davis)

1:31.55 — Box Elder (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.81 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 1:26.80 by Pine View in 2021.

4x400 relay

3:22.11 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)

3:26.87 — Lone Peak (4/21 at American Fork)

3:27.32 — Mountain Crest (4/29 at Davis)

3:27.86 — Alta (4/29 at Orem)

3:28.15 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

3:28.21 — Davis (4/29 at Davis)

3:28.50 — Skyridge (4/29 at Orem)

3:28.62 — Cedar City (4/22 at Dixie)

3:29.43 — West Jordan (4/14 at Farmington)

3:30.40 — Layton (4/29 at Davis)

3:30.84 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

3:39.94 — Syracuse (4/21 at Woods Cross)

3:30.94 — Maple Mountain (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

3:31.35 — Weber (4/29 at Davis)

3:31.89 — Woods Cross (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

7:53.07 — Herriman (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:55.98 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:57.96 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:58.70 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

8:00.26 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:03.20 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)

8:04.52 — Viewmont (4/21 at Woods Cross)

8:05.75 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:07.28 — Layton (4/29 at Davis)

8:09.60 — Riverton (4/8 at Taylorsville)

8:10.93 — Skyridge (4/29 at Orem)

8:11.24 — Stansbury (4/22 at Bingham)

8:11.27 — Copper Hills (4/29 at Davis)

8:11.94 — Maple Mountain (4/21 at Salem Hills)

8:13.20 — Farmington (4/14 at Farmington)

8:13.41 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 7:43.28 by Farmington in 2022.

Sprint medley relay

3:37.16 — Union (4/21 at Carbon)

3:37.92 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)

3:38.70 — Water Canyon (4/28 at Water Canyon)

3:43.10 — Carbon (4/29 at Delta)

3:44.38 — Morgan (4/29 at Davis)

3:45.01 — Richfield (3/31 at Juab)

3:47.33 — Uintah (4/21 at Carbon)

3:48.64 — Manti (4/29 at Delta)

3:49.05 — Providence Hall (4/8 at Taylorsville)

3:49.39 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)

3:50.14 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)

3:50.91 — Juab (3:18 at Carbon)

3:51.02 — Canyon View (4/6 at Hurricane)

3:52.07 — Maeser Prep (4/29 at Delta)

3:52.52 — Emery (3/18 at Carbon)

High jump

6’07 — Noah Begay, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’07 — Hayden Gribble, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

6’07 — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

6’05 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, So. (4/15 at Richfield)

6’05 — David Bourgeous, Bear River, Jr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

6’05 — Logan Gillian, Northridge, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

6’04 — Own Iloa, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

6’04 — Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’04 — Lukas Sorenson, Ridgeline, Sr. (4/22 at Sky View)

6’03 — Joshua Pommerening, Copper HIlls, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

6’03 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

6’03 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, So. (4/11 at Ben Lomond)

6’03 — Gavin Gonder, Manila, Sr. (4/14 at Union)

6’03 — Jacob Noyes, Box Elder, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’08.00 — Job Barlow, Providence Hall, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22’05.75 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22’02.75 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, Fr. (4/22 at Ogden)

22’00.75 — Cameron Smith, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’09.25 —Jyson Diaz, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’03.75 — Kevin Tillis, Hurricane, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’02.25 — Randen Leslie, Bryce Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’02.25 — Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’00.25 — Luc Whiting, Springville, So. (4/22 at Dixie)

21’00.00 — Joseph Eldridge, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’00.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

21’00.00 — Robinson Christensen, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/29 at Cedar)

20’11.00 — Tarryn Moore, Cyprus, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

20’11.00 — Waylon White, Kanab, Sr. (4/29 at Cedar)

20’10.50 — Matthew Carroll, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20.10.50 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, Fr. (4/21 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

59’02.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

54’06.50 — Evan Forbush, Davis, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

53’03.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

53’03.50 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

51’10.50 — Cade Uluave, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

51’06.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

51’01.50 — Chase Higham, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

51’01.00 — Jackson Stark, Syracuse, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

50’11.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/29 at Orem)

50’11.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50’05.50— Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/15 Crimson Cliffs)

50’04.50 — JJ Rusch, Syracuse, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

50’00.00 — Cameron Beck, Skyridge, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

49’05.50 — Shaun Moore, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

49’05.50 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Jr. (3/31 at Juab )

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

188’08.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

170’05.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

167’00.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

162’01.00 — Jackson Stark, Syracuse, Sr. (4/21 at Woods Cross)

159’03.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/29 at Delta)

156’00.00 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/22 at Sky View)

150’01.00 — Davis Cox, Layton, Jr. (4/22 at Morgan)

149’07.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

149’00.00 — Davy Houle, American Fork, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

148’09.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

147’03.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

147’02.00 — Christian Blanch, Fremont, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

143’02.00 – Keaton Jeppsen, Box Elder, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

142’09.00 — JJ Rusch, Syracuse, Sr. (4/21 at Woods Cross)

141’10.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

141’01.00 — Rhys Williams, Cedar City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

207’01.00 — Walker Deede, Springville, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

206’01.00 — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

190’03.00 — Sawyer Woods, Pine View, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

183’08.00 — Jack Lee, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/28 at Salem Hills)

178’02.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

173’11.00 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (4/22 at Bingham)

172’05.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, So. (4/29 at Orem)

171’07.00 — Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

170’01.00 — Jay Rowley, Juab, So. (4/29 at Delta)

168’04.00 — Cole Harland, Panguitch, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

168’02.50 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

168’01.00 — Chase Harding, Uintah, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

166’03.00 — Rhett Nye, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

165’00.50 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

163’08.00 — Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

15’06.00 — Jackson Merrill, Orem, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

15’03.00 — Kyle James, Riverton, Sr. (4/22 at Bingham)

14’09.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, So. (4/22 at Woods Cross)

14’09.00 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

14’03.00 — Shawn Spencer, Bingham, Sr. (4/22 at Bingham)

14’03.00 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

14’03.00 — Sam Price, Syracuse, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

14’00.00 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

13’09.00 — Devan Pierce, Bingham, So. (4/14 at Farmington)

13’09.00 — Braxton Cushing, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

13’07.00 — Raymond Jordan, Davis, Sr. (4/22 at Woods Cross)

13’03.00 — Jackson Pollman, Skyridge, Sr. (4/21 at American Fork)

13’03.00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, So. (4/21 at American Fork)

13’03.00 — Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, So. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

13’03.00 — Eli Johnson, West, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 16’09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

(SR) 11.51 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

11.89 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (4/21 at American Fork)

12.12 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

12.12 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

12.25 — Natalie Hadlock, Lehi, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

12.37 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

12.39 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

12.44 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

12.45 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, So. (4/29 at Davis)

12.46 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

12.50 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/21 at American Fork)

12.52 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

12.53 — Lucy Tripp, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

12.54 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.54 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

Note: Old state record was 11.58 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2022

200 meters

24.04 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (4/11 at Ben Lomond)

24.23 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

24.33 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

25.01 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.06— Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

25.09 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

25.48 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.53 — Lucy Tripp, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

25.55 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

25.58 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

25.58 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, So. (4/29 at Davis)

25.66 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (4/29 at Delta)

25.67 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

25.69 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.75 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017.

400 meters

55.51 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

56.20 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

56.36 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

56.44 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

56.57 — Annalise Ririe, Weber, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

56.62 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

56.94 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (4/22 at Ogden)

57.29 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, So. (4/29 at Davis)

57.41 — Madelynne Taggart, Hurricane, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

57.43 — Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

57.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

57.66 — Grace Gordon, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

57.79 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

57.81 — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

58.04— Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:10.40 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

2:13.04 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:13.90 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/29 at Orem)

2:15.20 — Shelby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

2:15.29 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.31 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.34 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

2:15.60 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:16.46 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.68 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Fr. (4/29 at Delta)

2:17.15 — Natalie Swaim, Bingham, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

2:17.37 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:17.60 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

2:18.00 — Halle Mehr, Skyridge, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

2:18.17 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/22 at Bingham)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:53.40 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:57.22 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:57.79 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/21 at Lone Peak)

4:58.13 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:00.99 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:01.10 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/21 at American Fork)

5:01.21 — Shelby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (4/21 at American Fork)

5:01.97 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:04.20 — Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/21 at American Fork)

5:05.19 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:05.22 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:05.46 — Natalie Swain, BIngham, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

5:06.20 — Taylor Jorgensen, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

5:06.70 — Hailey Low, Layton, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

5:07.29 — Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/21 at American Fork)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

3,200 meters

10:22.93 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:41.37 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:51.76 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/15 at Mountain View)

10:54.62 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

10:58.77 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:02.60 — Shelby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

11:03.88 — Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:04.52 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:05.12 — Natalia Boltz, American Fork, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

11:05.46 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:07.63 — Mya Oyler, Riverton, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:07.99 — Millie Robinson, Westlake, So. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

11:08.83 — Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

11:11.86 — Lydia Beus, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:12.29 — Marci Havens, Westlake, Fr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.15 — Eden DeVries, Weber, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

15.14 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

14.88 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

15.05 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

15.11 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

15.14 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.16 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Jr. (4/15 at Richfield)

15.17 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

15.19 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.23 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

15.25 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

15.30 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.34 — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

15.50 — Brinley Campbell, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

15.56 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Jr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983.

300 hurdles

43.94 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

44.42 — Eden DeVries, Weber, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

44.52 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

44.58 — Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

44.71 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

45.07 — Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

45.12 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

45.34 — Lily Collier, American Fork, So. (4/29 at Orem)

45.42 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/22 at Dixie)

45.74 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

45.96 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

45.98 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Jr. (4/29 at Delta)

46.02 — Lily Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

46.10 — Lillian Smith, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

46.15 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Jr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.35 — Park City (4/29 at Park City)

48.60 — Bingham (4/29 at Bingham)

49.05 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.22 — Fremont (4/14 at Farmington)

49.24 — Desert Hills (4/29 at Cedar)

49.28 — Timpview (4/29 at Orem)

49.40 — Fremont (4/29 at Davis)

49.46 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

49.63 — East (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

49.87 — Olympus (4/29 at Orem)

50.22 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

50.29 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50.39 — Lone Peak (4/21 at American Fork)

50.42 — Morgan (4/29 at Davis)

50.43 — Davis (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014.

4x200 relay

(SR) 1:42.20 — Bingham (4/29 at Orem)

1:43.88 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:44.59 — Timpanogos (4/21 at American Fork)

1:45.12 — American Fork (4/21 at American Fork)

1:45.37 — Lone Peak (4/21 at American Fork)

1:45.39 — Fremont (4/14 at Farmington)

1:45.46 — Corner Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.79 — Lehi (4/21 at American Fork)

1:45.97 — Stansbury (4/29 at Orem)

1:46.13 — Desert Hills (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:46.20 — Highland (4/29 at Orem)

1:46.32 — Alta (4/29 at Orem)

1:46.54 — Olympus (4/29 at Orem)

1:46.81 — Springville (4/29 at Orem)

1:47.11 — Copper Hills (4/29 at Davis)

Note: Old state record was 1:42.71 by Lone Peak in 2021.

4x400 relay

3:53.26 — Panguitch (4/28 at Water Canyon)

3:57.83 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:58.46 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)

4:02.61 — Lone Peak (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:03.38 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:03.84 — Skyridge (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:05.02 — Springville (4/22 at Dixie)

4:05.89 — Box Elder (4/29 at Davis)

4:06.36 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:07.04 — Highland (4/29 at Orem)

4:08.08 — Desert Hills (4/6 at Hurricane)

4:09.65 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:09.90 — Cedar City (4/22 at Dixie)

4:11.21 — North Sanpete (4/29 at Delta)

4:11.53 — Layton (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005.

4x800 relay

9:26.84 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:29.69 — American Fork (4/29 at Orem)

9:38.80 — Timpanogos (4/29 at Orem)

9:42.78 — Mountain View (3/25 at Mountain View)

9:47.60 — Herriman (4/29 at Orem)

9:49.49 — Timpview (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:51.92 — Westlake (4/29 at Orem)

9:52.70 — Copper Hills (4/29 at Davis)

9:54.95 — Corner Canyon (4/14 at Farmington)

9:54.98 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)

9:55.60 — Bingham (4/29 at Orem)

9:56.09 — Skyridge (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:59.62 — Layton (4/29 at Davis)

9:59.81 — Herriman (3/18 at Mountain View)

10:00.01 — Copper Hills (4/22 at Bingham)

Note: State record is 9:19.04 by Lone Peak in 2021.

Sprint medley relay

4:19.37 — Morgan (4/29 at Davis)

4:20.86 — Carbon (4/14 at Union)

4:23.28 — Grand (4/15 at Richfield)

4:25.59 — Union (4/21 at Carbon)

4:26.50 — Kanab (4/28 at Water Canyon)

4:29.94 — Juan Diego (3/25 at Pine View)

4:32.68 — North Sanpete (4/29 at Delta)

4:33.39 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)

4:34.04 — Juan Diego (3/18 at Carbon)

4:37.19 — North Summit (4/15 at Richfield)

4:37.84 — Millard (4/15 at Richfield)

4:37.84 — Manti (4/29 at Delta)

4:39.96 — Canyon View (4/29 at Cedar)

4:40.82 — Emery (4/1 at North Sevier)

4:41.90 — Panguitch (4/22 at Dixie)

High jump

5’09.00 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’08.00 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Jr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

5’07.00 — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

5’06.00 — Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/15 at Timpanogos)

5’06.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

5’05.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5’04.00 — Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’04.00 — Mercedes Stewart, Sky View, Fr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’04.00 — Tori Conrad, Dixie, So. (4/22 at Dixie)

5’04.00 — Shelby Johnson, Sr. (4/22 at Sky View)

5’04.00 — Madi Orton, Kanab, Sr. (4/29 at Cedar)

5’03.00 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (4/29 at Delta)

5’03.00 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Jr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

18’05.75 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

18’00.50 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

17’08.25 — Kate Tueller, Northridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

17’05.50 — Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

17’02.50 — Nyrvanah Crockett, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’11.50 — Bella Staheli, Salem Hills, So. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

16’10.50 — Denasja Taylor, East, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

16’09.00 — Paisley Blood, Canyon View, Sr. (4/29 at Cedar)

16’08.50 — Ella Thompson, West (4/1 at Timpanogos)

16’08.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

16’06.50 — Rosa Welch, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

16’05.75 — Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’05.75 — Ally Olson, Orem, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’04.00 — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’03.75 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

42’06.00 — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, Sr. (4/15 at Green Canyon)

42’02.00 — Clara Barker, American Fork, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

39’09.00 — Sariah Sotele, Hunter, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

39’02.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

38’08.50 — Susie Palei, Union, Sr. (4/28 at Maple Mountain)

37’09.00 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Sr. (4/15 at Richfield)

37’09.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

37’07.25 — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

37’07.00 — Alli Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (4/1 at North Sevier)

37’05.00 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (4/29 at Davis)

36’06.50 — Sisilia Mafi, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

36’04.00 — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

36’04.00 — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

35’10.50 — Tea Wright, Pine View, So. (4/6 at Hurricane)

35’07.75 — Anastasia Witte, Layton, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

132’02.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (4/29 at Cedar)

132’00.00 — Dalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/14 at Farmington)

123’11.00 — Berklie Burton, Layton, So. (4/29 at Davis)

118’10.00 — Alexis Allen, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

118’10.00 — Camille Allen, Hunter, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

118’07.00 — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

117’11.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

115’09.50 — Atelaite Latu, West, Fr. (4/15 at West)

115’05.00 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

114’05.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (4/22 at Sky View)

113’09.00 — Brylee Greenhalgh, Juab, Sr. (4/14 at Tooele)

110’06.00 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Sr. (4/22 at Salem Hills)

110’05.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

109’05.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, So. (4/29 at Davis)

108’02.00 — Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

130’07.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, So. (4/29 at Manti)

129’08.50 — Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

129’06.00 — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, Sr. (4/29 at Delta)

124’10.00 — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

124’00.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

122’10.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, S. (4/29 at Cedar)

120’11.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, So. (4/21 at Carbon)

119’09.00 — Kate Tueller, Northridge, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

118’02.00 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, Jr. (4/15 at Richfield)

117’01.00 — Miley Richards, Skyridge, Sr. (4/15 at Cedar Valley)

116’01.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar City, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

113’08.50 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, So. (4/14 at Tooele)

113’06.00 — Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego, Sr. (4/14 at Union)

112’08.00 — MacKenna Gallon, Wasatch, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

112’02.00 — Kate Sorensen, Bingham, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

12’03.00 — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’03.00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’03.00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

11’00.00 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/22 at Salem Hills)

10’09.00 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

10’09.00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

10’09.00 — Natalie Germanov, West, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

10’03.00 — Miley Richards, Skyridge, Sr. (4/15 at Skyridge)

10’03.00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Jr. (4/14 at Farmington)

10’03.00 — Eli Ekins, Herriman, Fr. (4/29 at Davis)

10’03.00 — Clara Hazar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 13’00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.