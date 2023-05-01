High school girls golf: Week 8 region recap from some 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions

Region 2

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School



442 — Cyprus

443 — Roy

520 — Hunter

520 — West

521 — Granger

525 — Taylorsville

Individual standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School



86.3 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

89.3 — Angela Roberts, West

104.8 — Madalin Hongell, Cyprus

105.8 — Sara Bird, Roy

107.3 — Allison King, Hunter

107.8 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

108 — Elena Lapana

110.5 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy

121.5 — Lexie Poll, Roy

122.8 — Arianna Cantori

123 — Journii Deli, West

124.3 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Glendale Golf Course



83 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

85 — Angela Roberts, West

90 — Sara Bird, Roy

94 — Allison King, Hunter

100 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

100 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus

100 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy

102 — Elena Lapana, Granger

112 — Lexie Poll, Roy

114 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

Region 3

Overall standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School



361 — Bingham

376.57 — Riverton

380.71 — Copper Hills

385 — Herriman

398.71 — Mountain Ridge

Individual standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School



78.17 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

79.17 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

86.83 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

87.5 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

88 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

88.17 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

89 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham

89.33 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

89.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

91.67 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

93.33 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

95.33 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

Most recent tournament (April 27)

At Lakeside Golf Course



77 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

85 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

88 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

88 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

88 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

91 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

92 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham

93 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

94 — Fiti Drifil, Copper Hills

94 — Addie Freiss, Bingham

94 — Kallee Olson, Mountain Ridge

94 — Nicea Vea, Copper Hills

94 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

Region 5

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

336.8 — Bonneville

362.2 — Northridge

376 — Bountiful

401.7 — Viewmont

402.8 — Box Elder

408.8 — Woods Cross

Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

76.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

85.2 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

86.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

90 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

92.5 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

90.8 — Holland Staker, Bountiful

92 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

94.3 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge

95.2 — Mckayla Hansen, Box Elder

95.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

97.2 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

Most recent tournament (April 25)

At Remuda Golf Course



70 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

71 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

75 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

79 — Mataya Shepherd, Northridge

79 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

79 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

81 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

81 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge

82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

82 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

Region 8

Overall standings (Through seven matches)

Stroke average — School



332 — Timpview

409 — Jordan

413 — Alta

407 — Lehi

492 — Mountain View

Individual standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School



70.3 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

77.3 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan

78.6 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

80 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

84 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

84.6 — Jolie Heale, Alta

85.8 — Kate Miller, Timpview

91.5 — Mae Edwards, Timpview

92.5 — Sam Ellis, Timpview

96.1 — Emerson Williams, Jordan

102 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos

105.1 — Anna Moors, Lehi

Individual scores Most recent tournament

At Remuda Golf Course



69 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

72 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

73 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan

78 — Jolie Heale, Alta

80 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

84 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

84 — Kate Miller, Timpview

92 — Mae Edwards, Timpview

95 — Sam Ellis, Timpview

96 — Emerson Williams, Jordan

Region 9

Overall standings (Through four matches)

Stroke average — School



364.75 — Spanish Fork

365.75 — Wasatch

370.5 — Springville

407 — Salem Hills

427 — Provo

450 — Maple Mountain

Individual standings (through four matches

Stroke average — School



74.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

82.25 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

88.75 — Lexi Pugmire Springville

89.75 — Raina Reml, Wasatch

90.5 — Alexa Child, Springville

91.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills

92.75 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch

93 — Ali Smith, Springville

94.25 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork

94.5 — Laura Halladay, Provo

98.25 — Gerorgia Wilde, Springville

Region 11

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



365 — Green Canyon

366 — Ridgeline

393 — Sky View

401 — Mountain Crest

403 — Bear River

424 — Logan

Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

88 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

91 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

91 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

92 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest

94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

96 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

96 — Macy Sickler, Sky View

96 — Vivian Worley

97 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

99 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

Individual scores Most recent tournament (April 27)

At Logan River Golf Course



81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

84 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

85 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest

91 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline

93 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

93 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

94 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

95 — Mandy Haynie

97 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

Region 12

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

349.5 — Richfield

401.8 — Carbon

421.7 — Emery

498.5 — Canyon View

Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



82.2 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

87.4 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

88.2 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

91 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

91.6 — Abbee Albrecht

92.2 — Char Poulsen

94 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

94 — Carley West, Carbon

98.6 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

99.2 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

99.6 — Grace Simms, Richfield

101 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

Most recent tournament

