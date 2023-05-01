Facebook Twitter
Monday, May 1, 2023 | 
High school girls golf: Week 8 region recap from some 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions

By James Edward
Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite hits a fairway shot as high school girls compete in the 5A state golf championships at Spanish Oaks Golf Course in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Region 2

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 442 — Cyprus
  • 443 — Roy
  • 520 — Hunter
  • 520 — West
  • 521 — Granger
  • 525 — Taylorsville

Individual standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 86.3 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
  • 89.3 — Angela Roberts, West
  • 104.8 — Madalin Hongell, Cyprus
  • 105.8 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 107.3 — Allison King, Hunter
  • 107.8 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
  • 108 — Elena Lapana
  • 110.5 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy
  • 121.5 — Lexie Poll, Roy
  • 122.8 — Arianna Cantori
  • 123 — Journii Deli, West
  • 124.3 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Glendale Golf Course

  • 83 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
  • 85 — Angela Roberts, West
  • 90 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 94 — Allison King, Hunter
  • 100 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
  • 100 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
  • 100 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy
  • 102 — Elena Lapana, Granger
  • 112 — Lexie Poll, Roy
  • 114 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

Region 3

Overall standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 361 — Bingham
  • 376.57 — Riverton
  • 380.71 — Copper Hills
  • 385 — Herriman
  • 398.71 — Mountain Ridge

Individual standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 78.17 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 79.17 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
  • 86.83 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
  • 87.5 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 88 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 88.17 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
  • 89 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
  • 89.33 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
  • 89.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 91.67 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
  • 93.33 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
  • 95.33 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

Most recent tournament (April 27)

At Lakeside Golf Course

  • 77 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
  • 79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 85 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
  • 88 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 88 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
  • 88 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
  • 91 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 92 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
  • 93 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
  • 94 — Fiti Drifil, Copper Hills
  • 94 — Addie Freiss, Bingham
  • 94 — Kallee Olson, Mountain Ridge
  • 94 — Nicea Vea, Copper Hills
  • 94 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

Region 5

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

336.8 — Bonneville

362.2 — Northridge

376 — Bountiful

401.7 — Viewmont

402.8 — Box Elder

408.8 — Woods Cross

Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 76.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 85.2 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
  • 86.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 90 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 92.5 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
  • 90.8 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
  • 92 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
  • 94.3 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
  • 95.2 — Mckayla Hansen, Box Elder
  • 95.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 97.2 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

Most recent tournament (April 25)

At Remuda Golf Course

  • 70 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 71 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 75 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 79 — Mataya Shepherd, Northridge
  • 79 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
  • 79 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
  • 81 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
  • 81 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
  • 82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
  • 82 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

Region 8

Overall standings (Through seven matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 332 — Timpview
  • 409 — Jordan
  • 413 — Alta
  • 407 — Lehi
  • 492 — Mountain View

Individual standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 70.3 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
  • 77.3 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan
  • 78.6 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
  • 80 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
  • 84 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 84.6 — Jolie Heale, Alta
  • 85.8 — Kate Miller, Timpview
  • 91.5 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
  • 92.5 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
  • 96.1 — Emerson Williams, Jordan
  • 102 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos
  • 105.1 — Anna Moors, Lehi

Individual scores Most recent tournament

At Remuda Golf Course

  • 69 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
  • 72 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
  • 73 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan
  • 78 — Jolie Heale, Alta
  • 80 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
  • 84 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 84 — Kate Miller, Timpview
  • 92 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
  • 95 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
  • 96 — Emerson Williams, Jordan

Region 9

Overall standings (Through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 364.75 — Spanish Fork
  • 365.75 — Wasatch
  • 370.5 — Springville
  • 407 — Salem Hills
  • 427 — Provo
  • 450 — Maple Mountain

Individual standings (through four matches

Stroke average — School

  • 74.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
  • 82.25 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
  • 86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 88.75 — Lexi Pugmire Springville
  • 89.75 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
  • 90.5 — Alexa Child, Springville
  • 91.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
  • 92.75 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
  • 93 — Ali Smith, Springville
  • 94.25 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork
  • 94.5 — Laura Halladay, Provo
  • 98.25 — Gerorgia Wilde, Springville

Region 11

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 365 — Green Canyon
  • 366 — Ridgeline
  • 393 — Sky View
  • 401 — Mountain Crest
  • 403 — Bear River
  • 424 — Logan

Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 88 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 91 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 91 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 92 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
  • 94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
  • 96 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
  • 96 — Macy Sickler, Sky View
  • 96 — Vivian Worley
  • 97 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
  • 99 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

Individual scores Most recent tournament (April 27)

At Logan River Golf Course

  • 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 84 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 85 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
  • 91 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline
  • 93 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 93 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 94 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
  • 95 — Mandy Haynie
  • 97 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

Region 12

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

349.5 — Richfield

401.8 — Carbon

421.7 — Emery

498.5 — Canyon View

Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 82.2 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 87.4 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 88.2 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 91 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 91.6 — Abbee Albrecht
  • 92.2 — Char Poulsen
  • 94 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
  • 94 — Carley West, Carbon
  • 98.6 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
  • 99.2 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
  • 99.6 — Grace Simms, Richfield
  • 101 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

Most recent tournament

  • 82 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 87 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
  • 87 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 89 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 90 — Carley West, Carbon
  • 90 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
  • 92 — Grace Simms, Carbon
  • 95 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 96 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
  • 97 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
