High school girls golf: Week 8 region recap from some 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions

Region 2
Overall standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 442 — Cyprus
- 443 — Roy
- 520 — Hunter
- 520 — West
- 521 — Granger
- 525 — Taylorsville
Individual standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 86.3 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 89.3 — Angela Roberts, West
- 104.8 — Madalin Hongell, Cyprus
- 105.8 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 107.3 — Allison King, Hunter
- 107.8 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 108 — Elena Lapana
- 110.5 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy
- 121.5 — Lexie Poll, Roy
- 122.8 — Arianna Cantori
- 123 — Journii Deli, West
- 124.3 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
Most recent tournament (April 24)
At Glendale Golf Course
- 83 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 85 — Angela Roberts, West
- 90 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 94 — Allison King, Hunter
- 100 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 100 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
- 100 — Annika Thorstensen, Roy
- 102 — Elena Lapana, Granger
- 112 — Lexie Poll, Roy
- 114 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
Region 3
Overall standings (through seven matches)
Stroke average — School
- 361 — Bingham
- 376.57 — Riverton
- 380.71 — Copper Hills
- 385 — Herriman
- 398.71 — Mountain Ridge
Individual standings (through seven matches)
Stroke average — School
- 78.17 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 79.17 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 86.83 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 87.5 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 88 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 88.17 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
- 89 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
- 89.33 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 89.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 91.67 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 93.33 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
- 95.33 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
Most recent tournament (April 27)
At Lakeside Golf Course
- 77 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 85 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 88 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 88 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
- 88 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 91 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 92 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
- 93 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 94 — Fiti Drifil, Copper Hills
- 94 — Addie Freiss, Bingham
- 94 — Kallee Olson, Mountain Ridge
- 94 — Nicea Vea, Copper Hills
- 94 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
Region 5
Overall standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
336.8 — Bonneville
362.2 — Northridge
376 — Bountiful
401.7 — Viewmont
402.8 — Box Elder
408.8 — Woods Cross
Individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 76.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 85.2 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 86.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 90 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 92.5 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
- 90.8 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
- 92 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 94.3 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
- 95.2 — Mckayla Hansen, Box Elder
- 95.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 97.2 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
Most recent tournament (April 25)
At Remuda Golf Course
- 70 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 71 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 75 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 79 — Mataya Shepherd, Northridge
- 79 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 79 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 81 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 81 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
- 82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 82 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
Region 8
Overall standings (Through seven matches)
Stroke average — School
- 332 — Timpview
- 409 — Jordan
- 413 — Alta
- 407 — Lehi
- 492 — Mountain View
Individual standings (through seven matches)
Stroke average — School
- 70.3 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 77.3 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan
- 78.6 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 80 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 84 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 84.6 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 85.8 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 91.5 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
- 92.5 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
- 96.1 — Emerson Williams, Jordan
- 102 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos
- 105.1 — Anna Moors, Lehi
Individual scores Most recent tournament
At Remuda Golf Course
- 69 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 72 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 73 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan
- 78 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 80 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 84 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 84 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 92 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
- 95 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
- 96 — Emerson Williams, Jordan
Region 9
Overall standings (Through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 364.75 — Spanish Fork
- 365.75 — Wasatch
- 370.5 — Springville
- 407 — Salem Hills
- 427 — Provo
- 450 — Maple Mountain
Individual standings (through four matches
Stroke average — School
- 74.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 82.25 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
- 86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 88.75 — Lexi Pugmire Springville
- 89.75 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
- 90.5 — Alexa Child, Springville
- 91.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
- 92.75 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
- 93 — Ali Smith, Springville
- 94.25 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork
- 94.5 — Laura Halladay, Provo
- 98.25 — Gerorgia Wilde, Springville
Region 11
Overall standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 365 — Green Canyon
- 366 — Ridgeline
- 393 — Sky View
- 401 — Mountain Crest
- 403 — Bear River
- 424 — Logan
Individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 88 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 91 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
- 91 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 92 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
- 94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
- 96 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
- 96 — Macy Sickler, Sky View
- 96 — Vivian Worley
- 97 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
- 99 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
Individual scores Most recent tournament (April 27)
At Logan River Golf Course
- 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 84 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 85 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
- 91 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline
- 93 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 93 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
- 94 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
- 95 — Mandy Haynie
- 97 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
Region 12
Overall standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
349.5 — Richfield
401.8 — Carbon
421.7 — Emery
498.5 — Canyon View
Individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 82.2 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 87.4 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 88.2 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 91 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 91.6 — Abbee Albrecht
- 92.2 — Char Poulsen
- 94 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
- 94 — Carley West, Carbon
- 98.6 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
- 99.2 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
- 99.6 — Grace Simms, Richfield
- 101 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
Most recent tournament
- 82 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 87 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
- 87 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 89 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 90 — Carley West, Carbon
- 90 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
- 92 — Grace Simms, Carbon
- 95 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 96 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
- 97 — Hallie Janes, Richfield