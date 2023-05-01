The most bizarre items left behind in the Uber

Uber announced its annual lost and found list with drivers finding some of the most bizarre items in their back seats, from “Harry Potter” wands to pet rats and six cheesecakes, to name a few of the most unique items on the list.

Uber said it was posting the list as Mercury passes the Earth in retrograde, a time when astrologists say people are most forgetful.

As not much of a surprise, the most forgotten items at the top of the list include wallets, phones, keys and headphones. Where things get interesting is in the “unique” list of items forgotten.

According to CNN, “Jacksonville, Florida, took the top spot for being the most forgetful city. San Antonio, Texas, and Palm Springs, California, took the second and third spots, respectively. The most common time of the day to report lost items is 11 p.m.”

Houston and Salt Lake City rounded out the top five cities where items are left behind.

Ranking No. 1 on the list is a “Danny DeVito Christmas ornament.” Also on the list of strange items is a “mannequin wig head,” “two fingernails” and “MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! toy poodle.”

Along with the annual report, Uber encouraged those who have lost an item to use its app to report any forgotten items. A feature on the app allows riders to pay a service fee of $15 to cover the driver’s fees and have their things returned.

Apparently, people forget things on the same day. According to the report, there are certain days of the week that people lose items most:



Monday: Phone chargers.

Tuesday: Keys.

Wednesday: Wallets.

Thursday: Cash.

Friday: Jewelry and watches.

Saturday: Passports.

Sunday: Groceries.

“As you get going this summer, try to remember your belongings when you exit the backseat. In case you do lose a precious Danny Devito Christmas ornament, a beloved pet toy poodle or six cheesecakes, Uber is always happy to help return those items,” an Uber spokeswoman said in a news release, as quoted by KSL.