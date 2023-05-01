These Power 5 schools have reportedly already offered BYU’s Kody Epps

It’s been less than 24 hours since news broke that BYU wide receiver Kody Epps entered the NCAA transfer portal right before the transfer window closed Sunday night.

Now, there is already a report on who may be trying to land the talented young pass catcher.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Monday morning that Epps has received offers from Auburn, Colorado, Miami and Ole Miss.

Nakos added that “the interest has not stopped there, though,” and that the fourth-year sophomore Epps, who had a breakout season for BYU last year before a shoulder injury cut his season short, is among the most sought-after receivers in the transfer portal.

Nakos reported Epps, a California native who prepped at national powerhouse Mater Dei High, has also received interest from Utah, as well as Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Epps played in eight games during the 2022 season, starting four, and had 39 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns.

While his injury had limited Epps during BYU’s spring camp, he was expected to help headline the Cougars’ wide receiver group, along with fellow returnees Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts.

The Cougars, though, were already thin at the position, with Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney pursuing pro opportunities — Nacua ended up being a fifth-round NFL draft selection by the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday — and Brayden Cosper moving on from the program.

It’s not unprecedented for a player in the portal to return to the school they were previously at. Last week, BYU star women’s basketball forward Lauren Gustin did just that, returning to BYU after entering the portal and briefly looking at other options.

If Epps ultimately leaves BYU, though, it leaves a large void at the wide receiver position for the Cougars as they enter their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Epps, too, should continue to see additional interest.

On3 currently has Epps as the No. 5 best available wide receiver in the transfer portal.

On Monday morning, 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford looked at nearly two dozen notable late additions to the transfer portal, with Epps making the list.

“BYU suffered a major loss Sunday when Epps, arguably one of the program’s top returning players at a talent-depleted position, entered the portal. Per Cougar Sports Insider, Epps was a standout throughout spring practices, had been one of the faces of the program on social media and BYUtv, and was positioned to compete to be BYU’s top wide receiver in 2023,” Crawford wrote.

“... He projected to be a major part of the BYU offense, but his actual production isn’t exactly irreplaceable.”

