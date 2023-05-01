BYU basketball gets commitment from transfer guard Dawson Baker

Next year’s BYU men’s basketball roster took another critical step toward being shaped Monday, as the Cougars received a commitment from transfer guard Dawson Baker.

Baker, who played the past three seasons at UC Irvine, announced the news on social media Monday. He entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard from California started every game for the Anteaters last season and averaged career-bests of 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while also adding 1.2 assists per contest.

Baker, who started 71 games over three seasons for UC Irvine, also shot 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, while making 48 3-pointers.

Baker, who was the Big West Freshman of the Year in 2020-21 and a second team All-Big West honoree last year, joins the BYU program at a critical juncture. The Cougars are preparing for their first season in the Big 12 Conference next year.

Baker, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who served a mission for the church, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He is the second transfer to join the BYU basketball program this offseason, joining former Charlotte big man Aly Khalifa.