High school girls golf: Pine View leads 4A state tournament after Day 1 in quest for 3-peat

With the graduation of dominant two-time 4A state champ Annabelle Millard last summer, the door is open for a new 4A medalist this year.
After a tightly contested opening day of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday, six golfers are crammed tightly together within four strokes atop the leaderboard.
Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, who finished fifth at state last year, is the Day 1 later after the opening round at Logan River Golf Course.
She shot a 4-over 75, and leads Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson and Green Canyon’s Avery Parker by one stroke.
Crimson Cliffs freshman Kate Walker sits in fourth after a 77, followed by Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto in fifth after a 78 and Desert Hills’ Rylee Payne in sixth after a 79.
Johnson was runner-up at state last year and will hope that experience helps her during Thursday’s final round.
The team race could be equally as tight, with Pine View and Green Canyon separated by just five strokes after Wednesday’s round.
The two-time state champion Panthers shot a 345, while Green Canyon is close behind, having shot a 350.
Ceday City and Ridgeline shot 358 and are tied for third.
Class 4A state tournament
At Logan River Golf Course
Team scores (Top 8 made cut)
1. Pine View, 345
2. Green Canyon, 350
T3. Cedar city, 358
T3. Ridgeline, 358
5. Crimson Cliffs, 372
6. Sky View, 377
7. Mountain Crest, 387
8. Bear River, 410
Individual results (Top 20)
75 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
76 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City
76 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
77 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
79 — Rylee Payne, Desert HIlls
80 — TyLee Bennett, Bear River
80 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
84 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
86 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View
87 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
88 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
88 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
90 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
91 — Macy Sickler, Sky View
92 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
92 — Macy Sickler, Sky View
92 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
93 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
93 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
93 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline