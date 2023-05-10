High school girls golf: Pine View leads 4A state tournament after Day 1 in quest for 3-peat

With the graduation of dominant two-time 4A state champ Annabelle Millard last summer, the door is open for a new 4A medalist this year.

After a tightly contested opening day of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday, six golfers are crammed tightly together within four strokes atop the leaderboard.

Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, who finished fifth at state last year, is the Day 1 later after the opening round at Logan River Golf Course.

She shot a 4-over 75, and leads Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson and Green Canyon’s Avery Parker by one stroke.

Crimson Cliffs freshman Kate Walker sits in fourth after a 77, followed by Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto in fifth after a 78 and Desert Hills’ Rylee Payne in sixth after a 79.

Johnson was runner-up at state last year and will hope that experience helps her during Thursday’s final round.

The team race could be equally as tight, with Pine View and Green Canyon separated by just five strokes after Wednesday’s round.

The two-time state champion Panthers shot a 345, while Green Canyon is close behind, having shot a 350.

Ceday City and Ridgeline shot 358 and are tied for third.

Class 4A state tournament

Full leaderboard

At Logan River Golf Course

Team scores (Top 8 made cut)

1. Pine View, 345

2. Green Canyon, 350

T3. Cedar city, 358

T3. Ridgeline, 358

5. Crimson Cliffs, 372

6. Sky View, 377

7. Mountain Crest, 387

8. Bear River, 410

Individual results (Top 20)

75 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

76 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City

76 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

77 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

79 — Rylee Payne, Desert HIlls

80 — TyLee Bennett, Bear River

80 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

84 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

86 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View

87 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

88 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View

88 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

90 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

91 — Macy Sickler, Sky View

92 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

92 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

93 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

93 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

93 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline

