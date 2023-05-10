Ken Jennings is competing on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — against his ‘Jeopardy!’ co-host

Eighteen years after his legendary “Jeopardy!” run, Ken Jennings still holds the record for most consecutive games won — a staggering 74 games. Now, Jennings is about to find out if he’s as good at another popular game show.

On Wednesday, Jennings is competing on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” — against his “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik and “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White, who will be “calling the letters instead of revealing,” TV Line reported.

White has actually competed on “Wheel of Fortune” before — in a 1997 April Fools’ Day episode that was hosted by late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Twenty-eight-year-old Maggie Sajak, the daughter of longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, will take White’s place as co-host and reveal the letters, per the Los Angeles Times.

What happens in the Ken Jennings ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ episode?

A preview for the episode, shared by Entertainment Tonight, shows Jennings and Bialik battling it out over a puzzle. Bialik rings in first, somewhat hesitantly, and guesses that the mystery phrase is “Funny meeting you here.” Almost immediately, she realizes her mistake. But it’s too late. Jennings rings in and solves it: “Fancy meeting you here.”

“Thank you,” Jennings tells a laughing Bialik.

“They may be two hosts, but they work together like that,” “Wheel of Fortune” Pat Sajak says. “It’s really wonderful to see.”

All three celebrity contestants are competing for charities: Jennings for Equal Justice Initiative; Bialik for Mental Wealth Alliance; and White for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, per Entertainment Tonight.

In the Entertainment Tonight clip, Sajak briefly chats with Jennings about interactions with “Jeopardy!” fans, asking if he ever gets quizzed on the spot.

“People will literally come up to me on the street with a very hard trivia question that they have all ready apparently,” Jennings says. “I was with my kids at the lake once in the mountains. A guy just walks out of the woods and looks at me and says, ‘This 1980s band…’”

Jennings also tells Sajak that he never dreamed he’d end up hosting the quiz show that has been a part of his life since childhood.

“Not in my wildest dreams,” Jennings said. “But ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’ were always my favorite shows as a kid. So this is a real bucket list for me.”

Vanna White, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings compete on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” ABC

How to watch ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

The finale episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” airs May 10 at 8 p.m. MDT on ABC.

The episode airs after games four and five of the ongoing “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, hosted by Jennings. The tournament features six of the quiz show’s highest-ranked contestants competing for the title of “Jeopardy!” Master, the Deseret News reported.