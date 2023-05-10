Facebook Twitter
BYU guard Tanner Toolson reportedly enters transfer portal

By Joe Coles
Westminster Griffins forward Gabriel Oliviera fouls BYU Cougars guard Tanner Toolson (wearing black) at the hoop

Westminster Griffins forward Gabriel Oliviera (32) fouls BYU Cougars guard Tanner Toolson (13) at the hoop during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU freshman guard Tanner Toolson has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Named Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association’s Mr. Basketball in 2020, Toolson signed with the Cougars out of high school before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In his first year with the Cougars this season, Toolson appeared in six nonconference games, averaging 3.5 points, 1 rebound and 0.2 assists before missing the remainder of the season due to a foot injury that lingered from his mission.

“He was out for the last six months of his mission and couldn’t do anything here until the beginning of September,” BYU coach Mark Pope said in January. “He’s having a bit of a stress in his foot so the doctors shut him down.”

Toolson is the third BYU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Braeden Moore and Hao Dong.

