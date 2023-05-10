Mitt Romney says Trump ‘not fit’ to be president after Trump found liable for sexual assault, defamation

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters Donald Trump is “not suited to be president of the United States” after news broke that Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

In remarks to CNN, Romney said Trump should not be “who we hold up to our children and the world.”

“A jury of President Trump’s peers found him responsible for sexual assault. I hope the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion, which is he is not fit to become President of the United States,” he told ABC.

Romney also called on Republicans to find “a different nominee.”

Romney has been a frequent critic of Trump’s, including over Trump’s denial of the 2020 election results, his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, and his character.

On Tuesday, a jury found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in Carroll’s case. Trump continued to deny the charges after the verdict was reached, calling the trial “unfair” and criticizing the judge in posts on Truth Social.

Because of the statute of limitations, Trump does not face criminal charges over the allegations, but Carroll was able to sue him in civil court after New York state lawmakers made temporary changes allowing for a longer period of time to file lawsuits against alleged attackers.

“I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth,” Carroll said in a statement Tuesday.

Trump announced his third campaign for the presidency shortly after the 2022 midterms. He is still ahead of other Republicans in early polls, but it is unclear if his legal troubles will eventually affect Republican voters’ opinions of him.

Besides the civil case, Trump also faces felony charges in New York over allegations he falsified business records during his 2016 presidential run.