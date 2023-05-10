Utah football gets commit from Power 5 transfer tight end Landen King

Utah has turned into a landing spot for tight ends in recent years.

That happened again Wednesday, as former Auburn tight end Landen King announced via social media Wednesday that he is transferring to Utah.

Committed! Lets get to work!!!🥷🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/uroeyiIroa — Landen King (@Landen_King3) May 10, 2023

King, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on the final day of the spring transfer window on April 30, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He played in 11 games over the past two seasons for Auburn. During that time, King caught six passes for 83 yards and one touchdown as a reserve, with most of that production coming during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pounder who hails from Humble, Texas, was rated a three-star tight end prospect and No. 41 at his position nationally in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

He’s the second pass-catching addition the Utes program has reeled in from the transfer portal this week. On Sunday, former Florida State and Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman announced he is transferring to Utah.

King had also entered the transfer portal last year, but withdrew from the portal in November and rejoined the Auburn program. He played in three games during the 2022 season.

King joins a tight end group at Utah that, despite losing first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid to the NFL, returns plenty of experience.

That group is headlined by three-time All-Pac-12 tight end and redshirt senior Brant Kuithe, who missed much of the 2022 season with a season-ending injury but has 148 career receptions for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Fellow senior Thomas Yassmin, who started six games last year, is also back after making 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.