Lauri Markkanen snubbed for All-NBA selection

On Wednesday night the NBA announced the All-NBA first, second and third team selections, and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was left off the lists.

Despite making his All-Star debut as a starter in 2023 and winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Markkanen was not selected to an All-NBA team, though he did receive votes.

Players are awarded five points for every first-team vote, three points for every second-team vote and one point for every third-team vote.

Among forwards who received votes but did not make an All-NBA team, Markkanen was the highest points getter, with 49 points (31 third-team votes, six second-team votes).

Markkanen had the second-highest point total of all players who received votes but did not make a team, behind only Anthony Davis (65 points).

Markkanen’s case for an All-NBA selection was likely hurt by the Jazz’s record (37-45), their lack of nationally televised games and Markkanen missing nine of the last 12 games of the season for a total of 66 games played.

All-NBA Third Team:

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento.

Damian Lillard, Portland.

Julius Randle, New York.

LeBron James, L.A. Lakers.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento.

All-NBA Second Team:

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland.

Stephen Curry, Golden State.

Jimmy Butler, Miami.

Jaylen Brown, Boston.

Nikola Jokic, Denver.

All-NBA First Team: