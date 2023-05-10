Facebook Twitter
Lauri Markkanen snubbed for All-NBA selection

Utah Jazz star was previously named Most Improved Player, but it wasn’t impressive enough for him to be voted on to any of the league’s three teams

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
On Wednesday night the NBA announced the All-NBA first, second and third team selections, and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was left off the lists.

Despite making his All-Star debut as a starter in 2023 and winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Markkanen was not selected to an All-NBA team, though he did receive votes.

Players are awarded five points for every first-team vote, three points for every second-team vote and one point for every third-team vote.

Among forwards who received votes but did not make an All-NBA team, Markkanen was the highest points getter, with 49 points (31 third-team votes, six second-team votes).

Markkanen had the second-highest point total of all players who received votes but did not make a team, behind only Anthony Davis (65 points).

Markkanen’s case for an All-NBA selection was likely hurt by the Jazz’s record (37-45), their lack of nationally televised games and Markkanen missing nine of the last 12 games of the season for a total of 66 games played.

All-NBA Third Team:

  • De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento.
  • Damian Lillard, Portland.
  • Julius Randle, New York.
  • LeBron James, L.A. Lakers.
  • Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento.

All-NBA Second Team:

  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland.
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State.
  • Jimmy Butler, Miami.
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston.
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver.

All-NBA First Team:

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City.
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee.
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston.
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia.

