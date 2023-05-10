Lauri Markkanen snubbed for All-NBA selection

On Wednesday night the NBA announced the All-NBA first, second and third team selections, and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was left off the lists.
Despite making his All-Star debut as a starter in 2023 and winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Markkanen was not selected to an All-NBA team, though he did receive votes.
Players are awarded five points for every first-team vote, three points for every second-team vote and one point for every third-team vote.
Among forwards who received votes but did not make an All-NBA team, Markkanen was the highest points getter, with 49 points (31 third-team votes, six second-team votes).
Markkanen had the second-highest point total of all players who received votes but did not make a team, behind only Anthony Davis (65 points).
Markkanen’s case for an All-NBA selection was likely hurt by the Jazz’s record (37-45), their lack of nationally televised games and Markkanen missing nine of the last 12 games of the season for a total of 66 games played.
All-NBA Third Team:
- De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento.
- Damian Lillard, Portland.
- Julius Randle, New York.
- LeBron James, L.A. Lakers.
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento.
All-NBA Second Team:
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland.
- Stephen Curry, Golden State.
- Jimmy Butler, Miami.
- Jaylen Brown, Boston.
- Nikola Jokic, Denver.
All-NBA First Team:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City.
- Luka Doncic, Dallas.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee.
- Jayson Tatum, Boston.
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia.