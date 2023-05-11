Who is joining BYU basketball in the Vegas Showdown next year?

A big piece of BYU basketball’s nonconference schedule in its first season in the Big 12 Conference was officially announced on Thursday.

The Cougars will play in the inaugural four-team Vegas Showdown, a multiteam event that was previously known as the Wooden Legacy.

The tournament will be played during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 23-24, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Joining BYU in Las Vegas for the two-day tournament will be Arizona State, N.C. State and Vanderbilt.

All three teams made significant postseason appearances last year.

Both the Sun Devils and Wolfpack played in the NCAA Tournament this past season — Arizona State advanced to the second round, while N.C. State earned its first NCAA invite since 2018.

The Commodores, meanwhile, advanced to the NIT quarterfinals.

BYU is coming off a 19-15 season and did not play in a national postseason tournament. The Cougars do, however, return 68.3% of their scoring from last season.

BYU’s first opponent in the Vegas Showdown, as well as game times and TV details, will be announced at a later date.

It’s the second straight year BYU is headed to Las Vegas for nonconference play.

While BYU played in the nonconference tournament Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last year, the Cougars also played a neutral-site game against Creighton at the Michelob Ultra Arena, beating the Bluejays 83-80.

