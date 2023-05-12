High school softball: Enterprise rallies past Duchesne to clinch spot in 2A state championship

A year ago in the state championship game, Enterprise had a one-run lead over Duchesne heading into the top of the seventh inning, but the team couldn’t protect it and lost on a walk-off single.

The roles reversed on Friday in the 2A semifinal round of the state tournament at Spanish Fork Softball Complex. It was Duchesne that had a one run lead heading into the seventh, but it committed three errors which allowed top seed Enterprise to score twice and rally for the 5-4 win to secure its place in Saturday’s 2A state championship.

It was an impressive comeback for the Wolves, who trailed 4-0 midway through the fifth inning.

“We just kept telling the girls chip away little by little and good things will happen, and put the ball in play,” said Enterprise coach Katye Jones.

Putting the ball in play in the seventh made all the difference as both the tying and winning runs scored on fielding errors.

The win put Enterprise in exactly the same position it was in last year: It’s the only team without a loss heading into the last day of the double elimination tournament. This year, it’s hoping to avoid two heartbreaking losses and another runner-up trophy.

“We know what it feels like on the other end. We know what it feels like for first and we know what it feels like for second place, so they’re hungry,” said Jones.

For defending state champ Duchesne, just like last year it will need to win three games to lift another championship trophy. The journey begins at 10 a.m. when it faces Parowan, which won two games through the one-loss bracket on Friday to advance to the final day of the state tournament.

If Duchesne can beat Parowan, it would need to beat Enterprise twice again to claim the top prize.

It’s an odd predicament for Duchesne to be in considering how Friday’s game started. The team scored a run in the first and fourth, and then tacked on two more in the fifth to build a 4-0 lead.

Jones just reminded her players to stay disciplined at the plate and chances to hit Duchesne ace Kelsey Grant would come.

“We teach them don’t chase, don’t go after bad pitches, be disciplined at the plate and you’ll get the pitch you want and you’ll be able to put it in play,” said Jones.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kylah Humphries put belief back in the Enterprise dugout as she blasted a home run to left field to cut the lead in half, 4-2.

Enterprise then cut the lead to 4-3 on an RBI groundout from Becca Hess, which set the stage for Enterprise to make the most of Duchesne’s defensive miscues.

The final run wasn’t without some controversy though, as the game ended with an umpire conference to determine if there was runner interference on the final ground ball to shortstop. Duchesne believed the Enterprise baserunner going from second to third base interfered with the shortstop’s ability to field the ball and led to the fielding error, but the umps didn’t agree and the winning run was allowed to stand.

That situation adds another layer to the emerging rivalry between the schools, assuming they meet again in Saturday’s championship.

