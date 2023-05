High school track: 4A region championship recaps

The two 4A regions held their track and field championships this week. Here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Friday and Saturday.

Region 10 Championships

At Dixie High School

Girls team scores



Pine View, 138 Cedar City, 115 Crimson Cliffs, 110 Snow Canyon, 102 Desert Hills, 93 Hurricane, 51 Dixie, 18

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 12.34

200 meters — Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, 25.69

400 meters — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 58.38

800 meters — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 2:20.26

1,600 meters — Adri Baker, Pine View, 5:17.74

3,200 meters — Aspen Kenworthy, Snow Canyon, 11:38.14

100 hurdles — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 14.91

300 hurdles — Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, 45.64

4x100 relay — Desert Hills, 49.46

4x200 relay — Desert Hills, 1:43.52

4x400 relay — Cedar City, 4:08.12

4x800 relay — Hurricane, 10:18.49

High jump — Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5’06

Long jump — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 16’00.75

Shot put — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, 36’07

Discus — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, 129’01

Javelin — Kate Carter, Hurricane, 110’06

Boys team scores



Snow Canyon, 197.5 Cedar City, 112 Crimson Cliffs, 89 Hurricane, 68.5 Desert Hills, 56 Pine View, 55 Dixie, 46

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, 10.65

200 meters — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, 21.95

400 meters — Ammon York, Cedar city, 50.51

800 meters — James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, 1:59.05

1,600 meters — Aiden Gulbranson, Snow Canyon, 4:27.58

3,200 meters — Seth Armstrong, Hurricane, 9:59.36

110 hurdles — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 14.62

300 hurdles — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 37.86

4x100 relay — Snow Canyon, 42.23

4x200 relay — Cedar city, 1:31.09

4x400 relay — Snow Canyon, 3:23.48

4x800 relay — Desert Hills, 7:55.21

High jump — Owen Iloa, Hurricane, 6’06

Long jump — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 21’03.50

Shot put — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, 49’07.50

Discus — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, 142’03

Javelin — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, 192’01

Region 11 Championships

At Ridgeline High School

Girls team scores



Green Canyon, 225 Sky View, 103 Ridgeline, 75 Mountain Crest, 62 Bear River, 46 Logan, 15

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 12.49

200 meters — Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 25.93

400 meters — Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 59.56

800 meters — Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, 2:21.26

1,600 meters — Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, 5:29.02

3,200 meters — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, 11:37.65

100 hurdles — Paige Bagley, Green Canyon, 15.73

300 hurdles — Paige Bagley, Green Canyon, 46.94

4x100 relay — Sky View, 50.95

4x200 relay — Green Canyon, 1:48.82

4x400 relay — Green Canyon, 4:09.16

4x800 relay — Ridgeline, 10:04.50

High jump — Mercedes Stewart, Sky View, 5’03

Long jump — Maryn Coats, Sky View, 16’05

Shot put — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 40’03

Discus — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 114’08

Javelin — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 119’06

Boys team scores



Green Canyon, 124 Bear River, 114 Sky View, 87 Mountain crest, 75 Logan, 69 Ridgeline, 58

Boys individual winners