Wait for it: Airline ticket prices do go down at certain times now

As the price of air travel has gone up, booking a trip and seeing the final cost is bringing people to ask whether the cost of flights will go down or not.

Do airline tickets have any hope of going down soon generally? No, but there are still ways to save money on airline tickets despite the price hike.

Why are flights expensive right now? CNN reported back in 2022 that airfares were going to increase due to a higher demand in people needing to travel following the COVID-19 pandemic and inflations.

“Travel demand is actually higher than it was before, and there are a lot fewer seats to be sold to go in the air,” personal finance expert Clark Howard said. “So what happens is classic supply and demand economics at work: There’s intense demand, a shortage of supply, something’s got to give and that’s the airfares have gone up a lot.”

Afar reported that “the average airfare is up by 32 percent when compared to 2022,” and that travelers should be prepared to spend about $1,000 on international flights for “coach-class seats.”

Will flight prices go down in 2023? As airlines have lost billions of dollars through inflation and the pandemic, airline tickets are likely to continue to go up, according to 41 KSHB.

Forbes reported back at the end of 2022 that an increase in trans-Atlantic travel is set to increase in 2023, which further raises the price of flights.

How can I get cheap flights? The Nomadic Foodist blog reported that though flight prices are pretty high today, “prices drop for flights around 60 days away from departure. This is a loose rule with a window of 45-90 days out, but I usually find my best prices about two months away from traveling.”

The blog further reported that prices will also drop for certain airlines depending on when they launch sales or have different promotions for specific destinations.