Utah basketball gets commitment from Georgia Tech transfer guard Deivon Smith

Utah men’s basketball coach Craig Smith continued adding to his roster next season with a commitment from another transfer on Friday.

That commitment came from former Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith, who made the announcement via social media.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal April 20. He will have two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to exercise the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA from the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season.

This is his second transfer — Smith started his college career at Mississippi State for the 2020-21 season, then played the past two years at Georgia Tech.

During the 2022-23 season, he started 13 games for the Yellow Jackets and averaged career-highs with 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game.

Smith is the fourth addition this offseason for the Utes.

He joins former Washington guard Cole Bajema, former Colorado center Lawson Lovering and former Salt Lake Community College guard Hunter Erickson (who also previously played at BYU) in transferring to Utah.

That helps offset Utah seeing five players from last season’s roster enter the transfer portal during the spring portal window.

