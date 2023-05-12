BYU football gets commitment from Colorado transfer running back Deion Smith

BYU isn’t done adding to its running backs room this offseason.

On Friday, the Cougars added another back, this time from a Power Five program, as Colorado’s Deion Smith announced via social media he is transferring to BYU as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Smith has been at Colorado since 2018, though he missed two years — one to a redshirt season and another to injury.

In that time, Smith played in 34 games and started five for the Buffaloes while rushing for 563 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He also caught 20 passes for 133 yards.

Smith’s best collegiate year came in 2022, when he ran for a team-high 393 yards and two touchdowns while adding 11 receptions for 84 yards.

He was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Houston in the 2018 recruiting class.

Smith is the second transfer running back addition for this offseason, joining former UNLV back Aidan Robbins.

In addition to Robbins and Smith, the Cougars’ running back group this year will include returners Miles Davis and Hinckley Ropati, as well as converted quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters.