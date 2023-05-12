Utah football gets commitment from USC transfer Briton ‘Bam’ Allen

It’s been a strong week for the Utah Utes football program in terms of getting commitments from Power Five transfers, and that continued on Friday evening.

This time, the transfer came from a primary Pac-12 Conference rival, as former USC safety Briton “Bam” Allen announced his commitment to the Utes on Twitter.

I always knew the turtle win the race that’s why i didn’t trip starting off last 🙏🏾 #Committed @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/kYnA0J6AFI — Briton “Bam” Allen (@AllenBriton) May 13, 2023

Listed by USC at 6 feet and 190 pounds, Allen was with the Trojans from 2019-2022, although he only appeared in games in the first two seasons because of multiple injuries.

In those two seasons he played, Allen appeared in 15 games and tallied eight tackles.

He announced in late January that he was entering the transfer portal.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Allen was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and had scholarship offers from numerous Power Five programs, according to 247 Sports.

Allen joins former Florida State and Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman and former Auburn tight end Landen King as Power Five transfers who have committed to the Utes this week.

