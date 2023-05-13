High school baseball: 6A/5A recap from Saturday’s playoff games

6A playoffs

Harrison Brainard went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as No. 15 weed Westlake rolled past No. 18 seed Roy to claim the Game 1 victory in the 6A regional playoff series.

No. 10 seed Corner Canyon scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back on its way to the Game 1 win against No. 23 West in the 6A regional playoff series. Max Pollard and Jack Sinclair each scored two goals to lead the Chargers.

No. 11 seed Lone Peak had consistent hitting throughout the lineup to beat No. 23 seed Weber in Game 1 of the 6A regional playoff series. Weber had more hits than Lone Peak, but the Warriors had 10 errors in the loss. The Knights had six different players record RBIs in the win.

No. 14 seed Syracuse scored four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to knock off No. 19 seed Granger in Game 1 of the 6A regional series. Syracuse’s Taggart Hamblin recorded four RBIs in the win while Jake Hopkins had 13 strikeouts for Syracuse.

Maddux Peck recorded the win with seven strikeouts as No. 13 seed Bingham grabbed the six-inning victory over No. 20 seed Farmington in Game 1 of the 6A regional series.

Preston Brimhall went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and then Crew Harrop went 2 for 2 with two RBIs as No. 12 seed Layton blanked No. 21 seed Kearns for the Game 1 win in the 6A playoff series.

No. 16 seed Davis weathered a late push from No. 17 seed Herriman to earn the first victory of the series. The teams went into the fifth inning tied 2-2, but when the Darts stepped up to bat they scored four runs to take a 6-2 lead. In the following inning Herriman tried its best to match, scoring three runs of its own. In the end the Darts’ lead was slightly too large for the Mustangs.

No. 9 Taylorsville scored four runs in the sixth inning to secure the win in Game 1 of the 6A regional playoff series. Despite the loss, Clearfield’s Peyton Kotter tossed nine strikeouts.

5A playoffs

No. 17 seed Woods Cross picked up the victory over No. 16 seed Box Elder in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series. Woods Cross’ Max Moffat recorded three RBIs and one home run in the win. Harley Vicchrilli picked up the win with four strikeouts.

No. 9 seed Stansbury beat No. 24 seed Wasatch for the shutout victory in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series as Ethan Wayman recorded nine strikeouts in the win.

Bentley Cook struck out six batters and then teammate Jose Pereira homered and drove in three runs as No. 20 seed Alta upset No. 13 Cottonwood in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series.

No. 15 seed Bountiful picked up a dominant victory in the first game of the 5A regional playoff series against No. 18 seed Uintah. Bountiful held a 10-0 lead after three innings, which proved more than enough to keep Uintah from getting back into the match. Bountiful had solid hitting throughout its roster, with six different players recording RBIs in the win.

No. 11 seed Murray never trailed in its 12-2 victory over No. 22 seed Cedar Valley in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series, winning the game in six innings. Vaughn Wilson, Easton Floyd and Kason Bleckert each had three RBIs for the Spartans.

No. 19 seed Spanish Fork scored five runs in the second inning, which was more than enough to take care of business on the road at No. 14 Park City for the Game 1 win in the 5A regional playoff series. Will Dart picked up the win for the Dons with nine strikeouts.

No. 10 seed Maple Mountain earned a narrow 6-5 victory against No. 23 seed Springville in a battle of region foes in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series. Maple Mountain’s Seth Hall and Cy Chrisman each had three RBIs and one home run in the win.

No. 12 seed Payson took care of business against No. 21 Provo in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series.

