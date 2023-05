High school track: 3A region championship recaps

The four 6A regions held their region track and field championships this Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Thursday and Saturday.

Canyon View High School’s boys and girls track team won the Region 12 championship at Southern Utah University on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Provided by Canyon View

Region 12 championships

At Southern Utah University

Girls team scores



Canyon View, 175 Carbon, 156 Richfield, 98 Grand, 77 Emery, 57

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 12.77

200 meters — Gabrielle Dabb, Canyon View, 25.86

400 meters — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 58.89

800 meters — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 2:15.33

1,600 meters — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 5:08.83

3,200 meters — Lindsie Fausett, Carbon, 12:09.73

100 hurdles — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 15.80

300 hurdles — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 45.14

4x100 relay — Canyon View, 50.51

4x400 relay — Grand, 4:08.37

Sprint medley — Carbon, 4:21.36

High jump — Preslie Harward, Richfield, 5’01

Long jump — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, 16’09

Shot put — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 39’03.50

Discus — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, 114’00

Javelin — Laney Anderson, Canyon View, 100’11

Boys team scores



Canyon View, 188 Richfield, 172 Carbon, 87 Emery, 63 Grand, 57

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Lincoln Rushton, Canyon View, 11.15

200 meters — Lincoln Rushton, Canyon View, 22.71

400 meters — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 58.89

800 meters — Richard Crane, Richfield, 2:00.01

1,600 meters — Richard Crane, Richfield, 4:36.95

3,200 meters — Richard Crane, Richfield, 10:07.44

110 hurdles — Aiden Gordon, Grand, 15.66

300 hurdles — Aiden Gordon, Grand, 41.62

4x100 relay — Richfield, 43.79

4x400 relay — Richfield, 3:33.29

Sprint medley — Richfield, 3:34.83

High jump — Matt Olsen, Emery, 5’10

Long jump — Lincoln Rushton, Canyon View, 20’09

Shot put — Bradley Wood, Carbon, 44’07

Discus — Austin Nielson, Richfield, 128’00

Javelin — Jackson Alger, Richfield, 144’03

Morgan High School’s boys and girls track teams won the Region 13 championship on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Morgan High School. Provided by Morgan

Region 13 championships

At Morgan High School

Girls team scores



Morgan, 239 Ogden, 133 Grantsville, 63 South Summit, 29 Ben Lomond, 23

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 12.50

200 meters — Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 25.75

400 meters — Grace Gordon, Morgan, 58.66

800 meters — Alexis Weiers, Morgan, 2:28.58

1,600 meters — Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 5:36.56

3,200 meters — Kaitlynn Blackham, Ogden, 12:14.04

100 hurdles — Brinley Beus, Ogden, 15.43

300 hurdles — Madelyn Girardo, Ogden, 47.28

4x100 relay — Morgan, 51.02

4x400 relay — Morgan, 4:07.78

Sprint medley — Morgan, 4:26.18

High jump — Grace Thomsen, Morgan, 5’02

Long jump — Abby Titus, Morgan, 16’06

Shot put — Sisilia Mafi, Morgan, 33’03

Discus — Halley Torman, Morgan, 90’02

Javelin — Amaya Rogers, Morgan, 95’01

Boys team scores



Morgan, 218 Ogden, 123 Grantsville, 89 Ben Lomond, 28 Layton Christian, 26 South Summit, 7

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Parker Williams, Grantsville, 10.99

200 meters — Ethan Rainer, Grantsville, 22.10

400 meters — Ethan Rainer, Grantsville, 51.60

800 meters — Tucker Giles, Morgan, 2:03.25

1,600 meters — Thomas Stark, Ogden, 4:44.74

3,200 meters — Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 10:09.70

110 hurdles — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, 14.59

300 hurdles — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, 40.20

4x100 relay — Morgan, 44.00

4x400 relay — Morgan, 3:31.53

Sprint medley — Morgan, 3:41.45

High jump — Jake Heywood, Morgan, 5’08

Long jump — Chet Colvin, Ogden, 21’07.75

Shot put — Shaun Moore, Morgan, 48’08.75

Discus — Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 139’04.50

Javelin — Rhett Nye, Morgan, 161’04

North Sanpete High School’s girls track team won the Region 14 championship at Delta High School on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Provided by North Sanpete

Region 14 championships

At Delta High School

Girls team scores



North Sanpete, 115 Union, 79 Delta, 50 Manti, 49 Juab, 43

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Abri Benson, North Sanpete, 12.86

200 meters — Abri Benson, North Sanpete, 26.07

400 meters — Mari Briggs, North Sanpete, 1:00.06

800 meters — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 2:20.98

1,600 meters — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 5:15.85

3,200 meters — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 11:39.80

100 hurdles — Zoe Thomas, Delta, 15.83

4x100 relay — North Sanpete, 51.30

4x400 relay — Union, 4:17.33

Sprint medley — North Sanpete, 4:17.59

High jump — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 5’00

Long jump — Alivia England, Juab, 125’11.25

Shot put — Susie Palei, Union, 37’00

Discus — Brylee Greenhalgh, Juab, 109’02

Javelin — Cadee Alder, Manti, 129’08

Boys team scores



Juab, 108 Union, 90 Delta, 73 Manti, 52 North Sanpete, 12

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Cameron Smith, Delta, 11.14

200 meters — Jyson Diaz, Delta, 22.44

400 meters — Dax Johnson, Juab, 50.56

800 meters — Paul Squire, Union, 1:57.52

1,600 meters — Paul Squire, Union, 4:29.75

3,200 meters — Paul Squire, Union, 10:05.47

110 hurdles — Kayson Douglas, Manti, 16.00

300 hurdles — Cameron Curtis, Delta, 40.63

4x100 relay — Juab, 43.72

4x400 relay — Union, 3:31.83

Sprint medley — Juab, 3:44.14

High jump — Cameron Smith, Delta, 6’02

Long jump — Cameron Smith, Delta, 22’08.50

Shot put — Tanner Taylor, Delta, 51’02.50

Discus — Grady Bowles, Juab, 141’00.50

Javelin — Jay Rowley, Juab, 169’05

Region 15 championships

At Juan Diego High School

Girls team scores



Juan Diego, 213 Summit Academy, 137 Providence Hall, 113 Judge Memorial, 94 ALA, 26

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Nevaleigh Dinkel, Providence Hall, 12.77

200 meters — Nevaleigh Dinkel, Providence Hall, 27.27

400 meters — Addison Pettit, Juan Diego, 59.37

800 meters — Addison Pettit, Juan Diego, 2:25.15

1,600 meters — Noah Tebben, Judge Memorial, 4:34.16

3,200 meters — Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial, 12:37.19

100 hurdles — Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, 17.21

300 hurdles — Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, 48.35

4x100 relay — Summit Academy, 51.04

4x400 relay — Juan Diego, 4:15.52

Sprint medley — Juan Diego, 4:30.54

High jump — Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, 5’00

Long jump — Nyrvanah Crockett, Juan Diego, 16’09

Shot put — Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 31’03

Discus — Elizabeth Hamilton, Summit Academy, 103’07

Javelin — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, 125’11

Boys team scores



Juan Diego, 213 Summit Academy, 156 Providence Hall, 107 Judge Memorial, 73 ALA, 30

