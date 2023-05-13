Facebook Twitter
Saturday, May 13, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Will Jaren Kump add a new position to his repertoire?

During his career, the 6-foot-5, 308-pound junior has started seven games at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right guard

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE Will Jaren Kump add a new position to his repertoire?
Utah offensive linemen Jaren Kump, left, and Paul Maile line up for a play during game against Washington State.

Utah offensive linemen Jaren Kump, left, and Paul Maile line up for a play during game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

During his career at Utah, offensive lineman Jaren Kump has played 22 games with 11 starts.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound junior has started seven games at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right guard.

But Kump could be playing center this fall. He saw reps at that position during spring practices. 

Related

“I think he has a great opportunity to continue to compete for that center spot,” said offensive line coach Jim Harding. “Obviously, he has started at tackle and right guard. He does provide some varying lineups with him in there. He’s made a lot of progress at center. There are certainly things we need to clean up. But I thought that experiment has worked out well this spring.”

Harding likes Kump’s size and strength at center. 

“This isn’t a knock on anyone else that’s played at that position, but he is a stronger kid, a bigger kid that provides the ability for us to get push in our run game,” he said. “He’s a smart kid. He’s had a lot of experience. He’s not necessarily played specific plays at the center position, but he’s seen a lot of things that we’ve talked about. Just his sheer size and his strength numbers provide us some push on the inside.”

merlin_2934075.jpg

Utah offensive lineman Jaren Kump talks to the media after the first day of fall camp outside of the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Next Up In University of Utah
What Utah college football players have entered the transfer portal this spring?
Utah football gets commitment from USC transfer Briton ‘Bam’ Allen
5 must-see games for Utah NFL fans in the 2023 season
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
David vs. Goliath? Utah lacrosse gears up for big test vs. Notre Dame in NCAA tournament
Utah basketball adds transfer guard from Georgia Tech