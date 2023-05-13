Will Jaren Kump add a new position to his repertoire?

During his career at Utah, offensive lineman Jaren Kump has played 22 games with 11 starts.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound junior has started seven games at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right guard.

But Kump could be playing center this fall. He saw reps at that position during spring practices.

“I think he has a great opportunity to continue to compete for that center spot,” said offensive line coach Jim Harding. “Obviously, he has started at tackle and right guard. He does provide some varying lineups with him in there. He’s made a lot of progress at center. There are certainly things we need to clean up. But I thought that experiment has worked out well this spring.”

Harding likes Kump’s size and strength at center.

“This isn’t a knock on anyone else that’s played at that position, but he is a stronger kid, a bigger kid that provides the ability for us to get push in our run game,” he said. “He’s a smart kid. He’s had a lot of experience. He’s not necessarily played specific plays at the center position, but he’s seen a lot of things that we’ve talked about. Just his sheer size and his strength numbers provide us some push on the inside.”