Utah wins Pac-12 softball tournament championship

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah pitcher Mariah Lopez (wearing white) delivers a pitch

FILE — Utah pitcher Mariah Lopez (8) delivers a pitch during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah won the 2023 Pac-12 softball tournament championship.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The success just keeps rolling in for the Utah athletic department.

In 2022-23, the Utes have won conference championships in in football, gymnastics, women’s basketball, men’s tennis and lacrosse, and added another skiing national championship.

Add a softball conference championship to that list.

Utah won the inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament championship on Saturday night, beating No. 1 seed UCLA 7-4 in Tucson, Arizona.

Tied 4-4 after the fourth inning, Utah took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning.

Freshman Hailee White drove in a run on a double, then senior Halle Morris hit a two-run homer to give Utah a three-run cushion.

Related

It got dicey for Utah in the bottom of the sixth inning, as UCLA loaded the bases with two outs, but junior pitcher Mariah Lopez induced a fly out by Aaliyah Jordan to get out of the jam.

Lopez made quick work of the Bruins in the seventh inning with a 1-2-3 frame to secure the title for the Utes. She pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts.

The No. 3-seeded Utes took down Cal, Washington, and then UCLA to claim the trophy. The Bruins are ranked No. 2 in the nation in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings, while Utah is No. 17.

Next up for the Utes is a trip to the NCAA tournament.

