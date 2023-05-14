Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from California safety Jeilani Davis

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah players, wearing black, run out onto the field/

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Utes football program has been successful this week in getting commitments from three transfer players, but on Sunday it got one from the high school ranks.

Jeilani Davis, a safety in the Class of 2024 from national power Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, announced his commitment to the Utes on social media.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Davis holds scholarship offers from a bunch of Power Five programs beside Utah, including UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, USC and Washington State from the Pac-12.

According to 247, Davis becomes the third player currently committed to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class, joining Alabama high school defensive lineman Isaia Faga and New Mexico Military Institute transfer defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua.

