Former BYU star Ashley Hatch made history over the weekend

Former BYU Cougars soccer star Ashley Hatch has had an excellent pro career in the National Women’s Soccer League, and she added a piece of history to that this weekend.

Against Angel City FC on Saturday, Hatch made a penalty kick in stoppage time to give her Washington Spirit the 1-0 victory and the best record in the NWSL (the Spirit are the only team that hasn’t lost yet this season).

Ashley Hatch and the Spirit move to the top of the NWSL standings 🔥



The soccer-centric Twitter account OptaJack noted that Hatch is the first player in NWSL history to score a match-winning penalty in stoppage time multiple times in a career.

Hatch also did it last season against San Diego Wave FC.

2 - Ashley Hatch is the first player in @NWSL history to score a match-winning penalty in stoppage time multiple times (also vs. San Diego in September 2022). Clutch.

Hatch, 27, led the NWSL in goals scored in 2021 and leads the league so far again this season with five goals through seven games.

The next several weeks will be ones of anticipation for Hatch leading up to the 2023 World Cup, which will be held from July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Hatch is seen as a definite candidate to make the 23-player roster, but she is widely considered to not be a shoo-in given the great depth the United States has at the forward position.