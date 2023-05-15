Could egg prices drop soon? Yes, here’s why

The “egg-cellent” news of the day is that wholesale eggs prices are expected to go down to $1 for a dozen in the weeks ahead.

Reuters reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture said egg prices are expected to fall by 30% if the U.S. “does not see a rebound in outbreaks of bird flu.”

Here’s what we know.

Why did egg prices go up? The Deseret News reported that experts said egg prices increased as “about 57.8 million birds have been affected by avian flu in 2022, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data as of Dec. 28. These figures include birds such as turkeys and ducks.”

The price of a dozen wholesale eggs was up 150% in January from the price in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Other reasons for the price increase included farmers having a large demand for eggs as the cost of feeding chickens increased, according to Purdue.

Egg prices have gone down since Easter: The USDA report found that “wholesale prices for cartoned shell eggs posted sharp declines through the week as Easter demand fades,” and explained that “promotional activity featuring shell eggs for the holidays remains spare.”

The report further added, “eggs continue to clear store shelves with retailers reluctant to incentivize additional buying ahead of Easter to maintain a consistent offering.”

What has been said? David Anderson, an AgrifLife Extension economist at Bryan-College Station, told AgriLife Today in April that “we were seeing prices come down, I think, due in part to production levels improving and some reduced consumer demand because of high prices.”

Anderson continued, “But recent price trends are likely related to that buildup to the Easter holiday.”

CNBC reported that wholesale prices could even fall below $1 for a dozen if the current trend of egg prices dropping continues.