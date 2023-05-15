Recalled Gerber baby formula was distributed following recall notice

Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula that was initially recalled by the company voluntarily back in March was still distributed in certain states, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration release.

The recall of the product was due to possible contamination by the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii that has the potential to cause severe illness in children and those with weakened immune systems.

“Importantly, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria, no adverse events have been reported and no other products manufactured at this facility or any other of Perrigo’s facilities are affected by this recall,” according to the Perrigo company statement released by the FDA.

The formula affected was produced in the company’s Wisconsin facility between Jan. 2-18. The company statement says a portion of the possibly contaminated formula was transferred to distributors in the Nashville division following the recall notice in March and shipped to independent retailers in multiple states.

Consumers who have purchased the Gerber product in the following states are urged to check the dates of their products:



Georgia.

Indiana.

Tennesse.

Kentucky.

West Virginia.

Alabama.

Virginia.

Ohio.

Purchasers who bought formula in these states are encouraged to check any product they may be feeding their child at home.

“Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7,” the FDA release said.

