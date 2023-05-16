BYU-Idaho names new school president as President Eyring will return to Provo after ‘outstanding’ tenure

REXBURG, Idaho — BYU-Idaho is getting a new president.

Elder Alvin F. “Trip” Meredith III, 52, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will replace President Henry J. Eyring, 59, on Aug. 1.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles made the announcement Tuesday during a campus devotional.

“I have known Elder Meredith since he was a teenager, and my admiration for him only grows as time passes,” Elder Christofferson said as he introduced the new president and his wife, Jennifer.

“You’re going to love them,” Elder Christofferson told thousands of students gathered in the BYU-Idaho Center.

President Eyring will return to Provo, Utah, and BYU’s Marriott School of Business, where he previously served as director of the MBA program, Elder Christofferson said. He has been asked to develop a Christ-centered leadership curriculum and teach graduate and undergraduate students, Elder Christofferson said.

The apostle said Eyring’s six-year tenure was “remarkable.”

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I express deep gratitude and love to President Henry J. and Sister Kelly Eyring for their exceptional service.”

Students, faculty and staff gave Eyring a minute-long standing ovation for his service.

Eyring’s father, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, and other church leaders had charged Eyring with growing BYU-Idaho’s numbers. During his tenure, fall enrollment grew from 17,000 students to more than 24,000 students.

In addition to his leadership of the university, Eyring became known for his public contributions to the national conversation surrounding innovation in higher education. With the late Harvard Business professor Clayton M. Christensen, Eyring wrote “The Innovative University: Changing the DNA of Higher Education from the Inside Out,” which drew on BYU-Idaho as an example of delivering quality education at a reduced price point.

Last year, Eyring also contributed an essay on this topic for Deseret Magazine.

Elder Meredith will become the 18th president of Ricks College and BYU-Idaho.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He currently is serving in the Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency.

Elder Meredith was in Rexburg three months ago, when he was the BYU-Idaho devotional speaker. He shared a pattern for revelatory decision-making he observed in how church leaders call new stake presidents — pray and fast, study it out, council with trusted people, decide and pray and listen for confirmation.

Elder Meredith served as an Area Seventy for the church in his native Tennessee and in Hong Kong, where he was stationed with his wife, Jennifer Edgin Meredith, and six children for a work assignment.

1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

Who is Elder Alvin F. Meredith III?

Elder Meredith was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 22, 1970, to Alvin Frazier Meredith Jr. and Mary Smartt Meredith. He married Jennifer Denise Edgin on June 6, 1998, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have six children.

He served in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission as a young man. He was president of the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission when he was called as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021.

During his business career, he worked for GE Capital, Boston Consulting Group and Asurion.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University in 1994 and an MBA from the University of Chicago in 2001.

A BYU-Idaho student enters the “I Center” for a campus devotional in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tad Walch/Deseret News

The time Elder Meredith lost a sports award because of his faith

A group of Christian student-athletes at his Tennessee high school elected him to be their president when he was a junior. The group’s state leaders rejected him because they didn’t recognize Latter-day Saints as Christian. The school later relented.

However, as a senior, he won the group’s male athlete of the year award, only to have the state organization reject it again. A representative came to the school to inform him and explained 10 points of doctrine he felt justified the decision to disqualify Elder Meredith.

“I had a really good seminary teacher,” Meredith told the Church News, “so we turned to the scriptures and looked at each of those 10 points. We went to Chronicles and James and the Book of Revelation and Corinthians,” Elder Meredith said. “That man was not persuaded, but I was. My faith was challenged, and through the fire of that challenge, it was strengthened and has never wavered since.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, commissioner of Church Education, also attended the devotional, as did R. Kelly Haws, secretary to the BYU-Idaho board of trustees.

Leadership at four of the church’s five colleges and universities has turned over completed in the last two years.

