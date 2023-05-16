Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz will pick 9th in 2023 NBA draft

The Utah Jazz will pick ninth in the 2023 NBA draft, their highest selection since 2014.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
FILE — Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge speaks during an end-of-season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Jazz learned where they will pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The ping pong balls have been drawn and the 2023 NBA draft order is set.

With Collin Sexton representing the team at the NBA draft lottery in Chicago, the Utah Jazz found out they will pick ninth in the upcoming draft, their highest selection since 2014.

Utah also holds two other first round picks — the 16th overall pick (via Minnesota), and the 28th overall pick (via Philadelphia).

After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason, Utah had a surprisingly good start to the season, then traded away Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Malik Beasley at the February trade deadline.

The Jazz finished with the ninth-worst record in the league.

Utah has picked ninth overall once in franchise history, drafting Gordon Hayward in 2010.

The San Antonio Spurs drew the No. 1 pick and will draft perhaps the most-hyped draft prospect since LeBron James — 7-foot-3 center Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama can handle the ball well, make 3-pointers, pass and be a generational force on the defensive end.

San Antonio, which drafted David Robinson and Tim Duncan, will have another generational big man.

The 2023 NBA draft will be held on June 22.

