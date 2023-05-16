Ajani Carter is the latest Utah State transfer to land in the Big 12

The Big 12 has proven to be a nice landing spot for Utah State football transfers.

At least for some of the most notable Aggie defectors.

As of Tuesday, six former USU starters and/or regular contributors from last season have transferred to a Big 12 school, with cornerback Ajani Carter being the latest.

Carter announced on Sunday that he is transferring to Baylor, something of a homecoming for the Houston, Texas, native.

“I called coach (Dave) Aranda and he was happy,” Carter said in an interview with 365 Sports. “It can be hard to tell with him, but he was happy. He was excited. ... I’m coming home.”

Carter chose the Bears over offers from Penn State, Houston, BYU and Indiana.

A converted wide receiver, listed at 6 feet, 195 pounds, Carter proved to be a key defensive back for Utah State, racking up 109 tackles, six pass breakups, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks in two seasons played as a cornerback.

He now adds much needed “experience, talent, and versatility to Baylor’s secondary,” per SicEm365’s Grayson Grundhoefer.

Carter joins former USU teammate Byron Vaughns at Baylor. Vaughns, a former standout defensive end for the Aggies, transferred to Baylor earlier this spring.

Other former Aggies in the Big 12 now include defensive end Daniel Grzesiak (Cincinnati), defensive end/tackle Patrick Joyner Jr. (Kansas), linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (BYU) and offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (BYU).

