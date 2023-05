High school tennis: Final 4A state tournament results

Class 4A State Tournament

Note: Top three seeds receive a bye into the quarterfinals in each position.

UHSAA bracket

Final Team scores

1. Dixie, 42

2. Crimson Cliffs, 40

3. Ridgeline, 39

4. Desert Hills, 22

4. Snow Canyon, 16

6. Logan, 8

7. Bear River, 4

7. Pine View, 4

7. Sky View, 4

First singles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Kort Larsen, Logan def. No. 9 Tanner Wakefield, Snow Canyon

No. 4 Luke Jolley, Dixie def. No. 13 Garrett Jones, Cedar

No. 5 Lawrence Rigby, Bear River def. No. 12 Kade Elwess, Hurricane

No. 7 Carter Thorpe, Green Canyon def. No. 10 Zach Hansen, Pine View

No. 6 Brock Hougaard, Sky View def. No. 11 Alex Hill, Mountain Crest

Quarterfinals (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Maxwell Miner, Crimson Cliffs def.. No. 8 Kort Langston, Logan, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Luke Jolley, Dixie def. No. 5 Lawrence Rigby, Bear River, 6-0, 6-4

No. 2 Jaden Wittwer, Desert Hills def. No. 7 Carter Thorpe, Green Canyon, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline def. No. 6 Brock Hougaard, Sky View, 7-6, 6-3

Semifinals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Maxwell Miner, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 4 Luke Jolley, Dixie, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline def. No. 2 Jaden Wittwer, Desert Hills, 6-0, 6-0

Finals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Maxwell Miner, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 3 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline, 0-6, 6-2, 6-0

Second singles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Pablo Torrella, Bear River def. No. 9 Cayson Southam, Snow Canyon

No. 4 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills def. No. 13 Dawson Marriott, Cedar

No. 5 Joseph Fonnesbeck, Green Canyon def. No. 12 Hayden Francis, Mountain Crest

No. 7 Tyler Funk, Sky View def. No. 10 Mason Hardman, Pine View

No. 6 Dohoon Kwag, Logan def. No. 11 Corban Larsen, Hurricane

Quarterfinals (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 8 Pablo Torrella, Bear River, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills def. No. 5 Joseph Fonneseck, Green Canyon, 6-4, 6-0

No. 2 Thatcher Ellis, Ridgeline def. No. 7 Tyler Funk, Sky View, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Caleb Kroll, Dixie def. No. 6 Kohoon Kwag, Logan, 6-2, 6-3

Semifinals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 4 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Thatcher Ellis, Ridgeline def. No. 3 Caleb Kroll, Dixie, 6-2, 6-1

Finals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 2 Thatcher Ellis, Ridgeline, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Third singles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 9 Nate Wamsley, Snow Canyon def. No. 8 Gavin Krambule, Sky View

No. 4 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 13 Zachary Taylor, Cedar

No. 5 Caleb Xu, Logan def. No. 12 Fernando Betancourt, Bear River

No. 10 Antonio Perez, Pine View def. No. 7 Tavin Davis, Mountain Crest

No. 6 Jack Huish, Green Canyon def. No. 11 Grant Dorius, Hurricane

Quarterfinals (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Gavin Bishop, Dixie def. No. 9 Nate Wamsley, Snow Canyon, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 5 Caleb Xu, Logan, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6

No. 2 Davis Low, Ridgeline def. No. 10 Antonio Perez, Pine View, 6-1, 6-1

No. Brexan Wittwer, Desert Hills def. No. 6 Jack Huish, Green Canyon, 6-1, 7-6

Semifinals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Gavin Bishop, Dixie def. No. 4 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

No. 2 Davis Low, Ridgeline def. No. Brexan Wittwer, Desert Hills, 6-0, 6-0

Finals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 2 Davis Low, Ridgeline def. No. 1 Gavin Bishop, Dixie, 6-0, 6-1

First doubles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Phillip Xu/Junsung Lee, Logan def. No. 9 Weston Watkins/Stanley Drabicki, Pine View

No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, Green Canyon def. No. 13 Porter Woolley/Jack Pedersen, Bear River

No. 5 Taggart McCullough/Kayson Reeder, Ridgeline def. No. 12 Jackson Summers/Mason King, Sky View

No. 7 Jeffrey Purcell/William Gardner, Desert Hills def. No. 10 Matt Parker/Kohler Summers, Mountain Crest

No. 6 Caleb Selby/Calvin Beck, Cedar def. No. 11 Zebadiah Farnsworth/Riley DuCrest, Hurricane

Quarterfinals (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Austin Beckstrom/Ari Fackrell, Dixie def. Phillip Xu/Junsung Lee, Logan, 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 Taggart McCullough/Kayson Reeder, Ridgeline def. No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4

No. 7 Jeffrey Purcell/William Gardner, Desert Hills def. No. 2 Tanner Fraser/Joshua Fraser, Crimson Cliffs, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon def. No. 6 Caleb Selby/Calvin Beck, Cedar, 6-2, 6-7, 6-1

Semifinals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Austin Beckstrom/Ari Fackrell, Dixie def. No. 5 Taggart McCullough/Kayson Reeder, Ridgeline, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon def. No. 7 Jeffrey Purcell/William Gardner, Desert Hills, 6-4, 6-2

Finals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Austin Beckstrom/Ari Fackrell, Dixie def. No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon, 7-5, 6-2

Second doubles

Play-in matches (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 9 Luke Freeman/Porter Schroder, Mountain Crest def. No. 8 Tereck Thomson/Easton Jenkins, Logan

No. 4 Bryce Christiansen/Andrew Ord, Snow Canyon def. No. 13 Jexton Bodrero/Spencer Cefalo, Bear River

No. 5 Austin Christensen/Preston Brenchley, Ridgeline def. No. 12 Zander Poulsen/Axel Hoffman, Sky View

No. 7 Drew Edwards/Ryder Doman, Pine View def. No. 10 Tanner Westwood/Kyle Westwood, Cedar

No. 6 Ty Durst/Chase Faldmo, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 11 Bridger Wilson/Kyson Shirley, Hurricane

Quarterfinals (May 19)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear, Green Canyon def. No. 9 Luke Freeman/Porter Schroder, Mountain Crest, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 Bryce Chritiansen/Andrew Ord, Snow Canyon def. No. 5 Austin Christensen/Preston Brenchley, Ridgeline, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Garrett Bishop/Michael Winward, Dixie def. No. 7 Drew Edwards/Ryder Doman, Pine View, 7-6, 6-2

No. 6 Ty Durst/Chase Faldmo, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 3 Tyson Wilkins/McKay Soliai, Desert Hills, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Semifinals (May 20)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear, Green Canyon def. No. 4 Bryce Chritiansen/Andrew Ord, Snow Canyon, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Garrett Bishop/Michael Winward, Dixie def. No. 6 Ty Durst/Chase Faldmo, Crimson Cliffs, 3-1, withdrawal

Finals (May 20)

At Liberty Park