High school baseball: 4A state tournament Wednesday recap

Wednesday’s 4A baseball playoff bracket was played at UVU’s UCCU Ballpark in Orem. Snow Canyon ended Mountain Crests season as it advances to the 4A championship game, while Crimson Cliffs defeated Dixie.

Mountain Crest got a dominant 15-5 victory in its first game of two on Wednesday.

It was never close. Mountain Crest started hot, scoring six runs in the top of the first and five in the second inning.

The Mustangs led 13-1 after three innings and had consistent hitting throughout its roster.

Luke Palmer had a double and three RBIs, Andrew Nielsen had a double and a home run and Trey Burbank had a double with four RBIs.

The Mountain Crest win advanced them in the bracket to play Snow Canyon and ended Bear River’s season.

On Monday, day one of 4A bracket play started and Green Canyon shocked Crimson Cliffs and sent the Mustangs to the losers’ side of bracket.

The Mustangs only scored one run in the loss to the Wolves, and they wanted revenge.

“We took it personal,” said Crimson Cliffs head coach Justin Abbott. “We know what type of team we are; we know how to bounce back. We love each other, care for each other and we just put it together today.”

Crimson Cliffs picked itself up with a strong 8-1 victory on Tuesday and got its revenge with a dominant 11-1 win over Green Canyon on Wednesday.

After its poor hitting performance on day one, patient and accurate hits were an emphasis for the Mustangs.

“We put a big emphasis on quality at-bats and staying up there swinging as long as we can,” said Abbott.

“We had like 30 quality at-bats and I’m happy with our guys. We said to take it one pitch at a time, be patient, one inning, one game at a time. When we focus on one thing and stay a little more positive in our mindset, we’re a really good team.”

Abbott’s words sunk into his boys and Crimson Cliffs had 12 hits, with six different players recording RBIs.

It was a tight game until the third inning, when the Mustangs separated themselves with eight runs to take a 9-0 lead.

Green Canyon scored in the top of the fifth, and with a 9-1 lead headed into the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs needed two runs to win by mercy rule.

Jayger Baldwin was walked in the first at-bat for Crimson Cliffs and made his way to third base as Petey Soto hit him home for a 10-1 lead.

The Mustangs’ Trey Evans then hit a long ball that bounced off the back wall for a double to get Soto home for the win.

The walk-off double was the second double of the game for Evans and his third RBI of the game.

“Monday was a tough loss so we wanted to come back and be dominant, play as a team and have fun,” said Evans.

“Just going up there doing my thing, I know my teammates have my back and we did our thing to get the job done. It was a great feeling, and we get to move on. It was a great game and it felt great.”

Snow Canyon completed its third comeback victory in a row to beat Mountain Crest and advance in the 4A playoff bracket.

Snow Canyon has been pushed to its limits, and every time it responds big. On Monday in the first day of the 4A bracket, the Warriors were down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh and had a walkoff home run from Ryder Harrison to win it.

On Tuesday Snow Canyon was down 5-2 and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.

And once again, on Wednesday the Warriors used a three-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth inning to comeback from an 8-2 deficit.

“Well, we’ve won all year so I think when we get there, we feel like we can do it,” said Snow Canyon head coach Reed Secrist. “I think they’re locked in and I think that Ryder’s (Harrison) home run on the first day got them all excited and all of a sudden it happened again yesterday.

“Today we got down pretty big and I wasn’t sure if they would come back from that, but I knew they could because we have a lot of guys who can swing it well. It’s just a matter of swinging and getting something good happening for us.”

At first it was Mountain Crest who ran the show, as the Mustangs scored three runs in the opening inning to take an early lead.

The Warriors responded with two runs of their own but then things began to slip for Snow Canyon.

The Mustangs scored one run in the third and had a massive four-run inning in the fourth, which seemed to seal the game for Mountain Crest.

But Snow Canyon responded in the final three innings with seven runs and held Mountain Crest to zero runs.

“After the fourth inning and we gave up four runs and we knew we had to put up some numbers in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and we got lucky since we didn’t have to swing in the seventh,” said Secrist.

“I think the mindset was to stick with it, take it one pitch at a time, get on base, and get the next guy up. They capitalized on that, and it just kept snowballing. The hitters I have can just do those kinds of things and I’m happy to have them in my lineup. One through nine they all contribute.”

Snow Canyon was down 8-6 in the sixth inning as the Warriors’ Hayden Smith stepped up to the plate with two teammates on base.

Smith had a base hit to get both his teammates home and tie the game, then Damon Ence hit Smith home for Snow Canyon’s first lead of the game.

Snow Canyon then fended off Mountain Crest in the top of the seventh to win the game.

“I think it mostly comes from our leaders like Sam Lindsey who’s always saying we need to grind and be tough outs, we need to battle,“ said Smith.

“I was just trying to be loose and not think too much. The team loves each other and it’s a fun team.”

The win secures Snow Canyon a spot in the 4A championship game.

Crimson Cliffs got an 11-5 win over Dixie, forcing a Game 2 to determine who goes to the 4A championship game.

The Mustangs got a run in the first inning and Dixie scored three in the second.

Crimson Cliffs answered with a five-run inning in the bottom of the second and never trailed after that.

Crimson Cliffs had a strong offense the whole game. The Mustangs got three RBIs from Ty Maynard and Trey Evans, with Evans also recording a double and triple.

This is the first loss for Dixie in the postseason. With the bracket being double elimination, Dixie and Crimson Cliffs will play again Thursday at 7 p.m. to determine who will face Snow Canyon in the championship game.

