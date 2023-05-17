These are the top 5 singers on ‘The Voice’

Five singers are officially headed to the season finale of “The Voice.”

The show recently eliminated three contestants and advanced five singers to the finale, which airs May 22 and 23.

Here’s a breakdown of the five singers who still have a shot at winning Season 23 of “The Voice.”

Who are the top 5 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Team Blake Shelton — Grace West and Noivas

Season 23 marks Blake Shelton’s final season on the show. And the country star — who is the only remaining original coach on the show — is going into his final finale with an advantage: Two of the top five singers are from his team.

Grace West was the last singer to join Shelton’s team during the blind auditions. Now, she’s one of the last ones standing. The 19-year-old singer from Michigan, who currently works in Nashville as a songwriter, initially connected with Shelton over their similar backgrounds — Shelton moved to Nashville when he was 17 and worked as a songwriter, with dreams of one day being on the radio.

West’s performances on the show have included The Judds’ “Love is Alive” and Pam Tillis’ “Maybe it was Memphis.” Most recently, to secure her spot in the top five, West performed Tammy Wynette’s “’Til I Can Make It on My Own.”

“This girl needs to be in the final,” Niall Horan said, according to the entertainment site Gold Derby.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Shelton added.

Noivas, meanwhile, has been a strong contender from the start — his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” for the blind audition round quickly led to a four-chair turn, with all four coaches fighting over him.

Noivas started out his time on “The Voice” with Chance the Rapper, who used his one and only block during the blind auditions to prevent Shelton from getting a chance to coach the 30-year-old singer from Texas, the Deseret News reported. It proved to be a good strategy: Noivas revealed that he would have selected Shelton if the country singer hadn’t been blocked.

“You are an incomparable talent,” Chance said. “I think you’re a voice of this generation that deserves to be heard.”

Noivas ended up joining Shelton’s team during the Battle round after losing to singer Ray Uriel. The singer has been praised throughout the show for his passion and energy, and has performed everything from “I Put a Spell on You” to “Come Together.” Most recently, to secure his spot in the top five, Noivas performed Adele’s “Skyfall.”

Team Kelly Clarkson — D. Smooth

D. Smooth performed Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” for his blind audition — and got the attention of coaches Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan. Both of the coaches praised D. Smooth for his interpretation of the song, infusing it with R&B and soul, but in the end, the singer opted to select Clarkson as his coach.

During his time on the show, performances from the 25-year-old singer from Alabama have included Allen Stone’s “Unaware” and Khalid’s “Location.”

Most recently, to secure his spot in the top five, D. Smooth channeled Sheeran again and performed “Thinking Out Loud” — which was recently at the center of a copyright infringement trial.

Team Chance the Rapper — Sorelle

When the sister trio Sorelle performed Etta James’ “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” during the playoffs, Shelton told Chance the Rapper they were “cheating.”

“It’s too perfect,” Shelton said, praising the singers from Ohio individually and as a group.

“What you’re doing is so fresh, it’s unlike anyone else,” added Clarkson, who won Season 21 of the show with the sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

“I’m so proud,” Chance concluded. “Every time you guys get on stage, it just blows everybody away.”

Performances from Sorelle have included The Jacksons’ “Blame it on the Boogie” and Queen’s “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy.” To secure a spot in the top five, Sorelle brought their tight three-part harmonies together for a performance of Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’.”

Team Niall Horan — Gina Miles

Gina Miles had her pick between Niall Horan and Clarkson after performing Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” for her blind audition.

Horan noted that he could sense Miles was nervous, but that he could also tell she has a lot of character in her voice — something he said was particularly impressive considering Miles is just 18.

“You’re gonna grow into this competition,” he told the singer from Illinois. “I feel like you’ve got so much more to give. This is very exciting. Well done.”

Although Clarkson said she was “a really big fan” of Miles’ voice and could help the singer improve her vocal techniques, Miles opted to join Horan’s team.

Her performances on the show have included Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” — which caught the attention of Isaak himself.

“Wow! Consider my chair turned, Gina Miles!” Isaak shared on Facebook. “Great job.”

Most recently, to secure her spot in the top five, Miles performed Kodaline’s “All I Want.”

How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale

Part 1 of “The Voice” Season 23 finale airs May 22 at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC. Part 2 will air May 23 at 8 p.m. MDT.