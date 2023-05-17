Target shoppers take advantage of generous return policy

Target has become a trending term on TikTok as moms spread the word on the store’s lenient return policy for children’s clothing.

Some moms are now taking advantage of the store’s policy and bringing in worn and sometimes even unwashed clothes to get a refund on items their kids have outgrown.

What is the Cat and Jack return policy?

One mom named Jazmine on TikTok posted a video last summer showing her bringing a giant bag of clothes she was returning to Target, saying, “Attention all moms, if you guys buy Cat and Jack for your kids, there is a one-year warranty that Cat and Jack offers. If your kid outgrows their clothes — whether stain, rip, whatever it is — they will refund you so you can purchase more clothes.”

She then showed her return receipts with a total refund of $537.80. Jazmine’s video has over 84,000 likes and more than 25,000 shares.

What is Target’s return policy?

Back in 2015, Target changed its 90-day return policy to a full year for some children’s clothing. The company explained it at the time as a commitment to its shoppers to provide high-quality products with an easy return policy if they don’t meet shoppers’ standards.

While this may seem like a money-saving loophole, Hitha Herzog, chief research analyst at H Squared Research, told “Good Morning America” that because of Target’s generous return policy, they will adjust their pricing to balance returns.

“What you are originally paying for, the product, that price takes into account the lenient return policy. So whether or not the returns come back gently worn or completely worn in and not wearable, the retailer will take into consideration with that through their pricing,” Herzog said.

One mom on TikTok shared a video of her returning her son’s clothes to Target that were all gifts, so she had no receipts. She was given a $50 gift card and encouraged her viewers to do the same.

What’s the Target return limit without a receipt?

According to Business Insider, returns to Target without proof of purchase are capped at $100 per year per customer, but items with a receipt or purchased with a Target Circle membership are less restricted.

One Target worker told Insider she had processed a return that was about $300 and the clothes ended up going straight into the trash because they were dirty and overused.

“When you have a generous return policy, that means the customer will return. The more times a retailer can get that customer to come in, that has a significant impact on revenues going forward,” Herzog said.

Some on social media wonder if the leniency of Target’s return policy is being taken advantage of, especially if the clothes have clearly been worn or outgrown.