Jazz assistant coach Evan Bradds will coach summer league squad

CHICAGO — Utah Jazz assistant coach Evan Bradds is currently in Chicago coaching at the NBA Combine, but his offseason head coaching duties won’t end at the end of this week.

Bradds will be the head coach of the Jazz’s summer league squad in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas in July, team sources told the Deseret News.

Bradds joined head coach Will Hardy’s staff in Utah for the 2022-23 season, coming from Boston where he was on Ime Udoka’s staff along with Hardy.

Bradds joined the Celtics ranks in 2017, working with the team’s G League affiliate. In 2019 he moved to the Celtics’ NBA staff as a video assistant and then was promoted to a player development role in 2021.

Highly regarded by the players and coaches in Utah, Bradds has left an imprint on the players he’s worked with at all levels, and at 29 years old has started to earn a reputation around the league as a bit of a wunderkind who has a deep understanding of the game.

Bradds played collegiately at Belmont from 2013-2017 and was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in his junior year.

