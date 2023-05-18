High school baseball: 6A/5A recap from Thursday’s Super Regional Game 1s

6A Playoffs

Thanks to a 10-run third inning, the Vikings managed to blow out Taylorsville in just five innings. Pleasant Grove’s Brayden Marx had a day on the mound, throwing 12 strikeouts in a no-hitting effort.

No. 5 seed Mountain Ridge never gave No. 12 seed Layton a chance in its 23-7 Super Regional victory. The Sentinels held a 22-0 lead after the third inning which was plenty to put the Lancers away. 11 different players recorded RBIs for Mountain Ridge with Easton Gunn, Brody Garrard, Anderson Decker, and Leo Bacciocco all hitting homeruns.

Thirteenth-seeded Bingham defeated fourth-seeded Copper Hills after scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Maddax Peck slung 10 strikeouts for the Miners.

No. 15 seed Westlake gets a narrow victory over No. 2 seed Cyprus. It was a low-scoring game in the 6A Super Regional game, with Westlake scoring first with one run in the third inning. Cyprus regained the lead with two runs in the fourth. The Thunder took back the lead and the win with a three-run sixth inning.

No. 7 seed American Fork gets a narrow victory over No. 10 seed Corner Canyon. It was a low-scoring game between the Cavemen and the Chargers, with the Cavemen building a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Corner Canyon finally got a run to match in the top of the sixth and the Cavemen immediately answered with a run of their own for the 2-1 win.

No. 6 seed Riverton fended off a late-game run from No. 11 seed Lone Peak. Riverton led 9-4 after the fourth inning, Lone Peak scored two in the fifth to bring the game within 9-6. Riverton narrowly fought off a seventh-inning comeback for the victory. Silverwolves had a homerun from Dylan Zullo and doubles from Zach Edwards, Remington Robbins, and Carson Moody.

Fremont scored in all but two innings to comfortably take home the victory in its opening Super Regional game. Three Fremont pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter.

No. 1 seed Skyridge starts its postseason with a dominant 11-1 victory over No. 16 seed Davis. The Falcons had 12 base hits while giving up no errors. Skyridge had Ike Pickle, Ty Evans, and Tyler Ball all record home runs in the win.

5A Playoffs

No. 1 seed Olympus starts its Super Regional strong with a 17-6 victory over No. 17 Woods Cross. Olympus scored five in the first and second inning, earning a quick 10-0 lead. Woods Cross scored two in the third, but it was too late for the Wildcats by then. Titans’ Jackson Godfrey and Faxon Fox each had a homerun in the win.

No. 8 seed Brighton wins by mercy rule over No. 9 seed Stansbury. Brighton had strong fielding to keep Stansbury scoreless in the 5A Super Regional game. Riley Brown and Braxton Biesinger each had a homerun for Brighton.

The Vikings sent a message in the opening game of their Super Regional matchup with Payson, ending the game an inning early. Cal Miller was in rhythm on the mound for Viewmont, throwing 12 strikeouts with only two hits conceded.

Leading by just one run heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pioneers exploded for nine runs, ending the game an inning early and securing a Super Regional victory over Cottonwood. Jake Olsen and Brandon Manookin each recorded three RBIs for Lehi.

The game was never in doubt for second-seeded Timpanogos, which never trailed in its playoff-opening victory over Uintah. Billy Bird threw 11 strikeouts for the Timberwolves, who’ll look to close out the Super Regional series on Friday.

No. 7 seed Orem wins in the bottom of the tenth inning in a close game with No. 10 Maple Mountain. Orem led most of the way after a two-run third inning, Maple Mountain matched it in the top of the seventh. Neither team broke the tie so the game continued to ten innings. Maple Mountain seemed to break away after scoring three runs in the top of the tenth. Orem stayed with it and scored four runs in the bottom of the tenth to take the lead and win.

No. 6 seed Joran fends off an early deficit to beat No. 11 seed Murray. Things looked good for the Spartans in the beginning after building a 3-0 lead after two innings. The Beetdiggers woke up in the bottom of the third and tied the game at 3. Jordan upped the ante with five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 10-3 lead. The Beetdiggers rode that momentum until the end. Boston Williams had a homerun for Jordan while Noah Gatti had a homerun and a triple in the win.

Third-seeded Salem Hills narrowly squeezed by No. 19 Spanish Fork for the victory in the first game of the best-of-three series. Kam Coburn batted-in two runs in a game where runs were hard to come by.

